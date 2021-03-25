PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- Two Men and a Truck is so busy the moving company has had to turn down jobs.
"It is frustrating, especially since we’re growing and we want to be able to service everybody," said Robert Pennell, a general manager for the company.
Now, because of the growth and the hot housing market, Two Men and a Truck is hiring. Across Valley franchise locations, there are more than 80 open positions.
"We need movers. We need drivers," Pennell said. "We want someone who goes above and beyond for our customers and pays attention to all the little details."
So does Carvana. The Tempe-based online used car dealer has about 450 customer service jobs to fill.
"We are extremely busy right now," said Teresa Aragon, Carvana's senior director of customer experience.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Carvana had to reduce employees’ hours for a short period of time, but never had to make any layoffs. Now, they're growing.
"Our consumers are embracing the new and safer way to buy a car, which is completely online, which means we are now looking for talent to meet this incredible demand," Aragon said.
The job announcements keep coming. Amazon is building in Glendale and promising 1,000 new jobs. Intel unveiled a $20 billion plan to add two new facilities in Chandler with 3,000 new high-tech jobs. And ThriftBooks is hiring 150 people for its new, 190,000 square foot processing center in Phoenix.
"We are seeing a pretty drastic change in new job openings really in the last quarter," said Chris Camacho, the president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.
According to Camacho, GPEC expects job growth to continue as more people get the COVID vaccine. Despite clawing back many of the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, jobless numbers remain elevate. Data from the Arizona Department of Economic Security shows nearly 200,000 Arizonans are currently receiving some type of unemployment assistance.
"We're hopeful that a lot of individuals that may have been laid off or furloughed during this downturn will find new opportunities to create new career paths for themselves," he said. "In this recovery, we’re going to need all kinds of job types."
That's exactly what's happening across the Valley, according to Camacho, from hourly gigs to high paying jobs. After a nationwide search, ElectraMeccania decided to move to Mesa and vowed to create up to 500 jobs manufacturing a 3-wheeled electric commuter vehicle.
"The land, the building, the workforce," said CEO Paul Rivera. "And then you combine that with the logistics to get out our target market on the West Coast, it just made it super appealing for us to be here."
GPEC is projecting that Arizona will return to pre-pandemic, full employment levels by the end of 2021.