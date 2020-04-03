PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Complaints against gyms are mounting as Arizonans encounter issues canceling their memberships during the coronavirus pandemic.

As 3 On Your Side reported Wednesday, Attorney General Mark Brnovich sent letters to Planet Fitness, Life Time Fitness, and Mountainside Fitness requesting that they abandon their in-person-only cancellation policies while gyms are forced to remain closed.

"Quite frankly, it's a little bit ridiculous that with everything going on, we're talking about social distancing, we're talking about being safe, that you have these three major gyms that are requiring people to literally go inside and in order to cancel their memberships," he told 3 On Your Side.

After the report aired, viewers told 3 On Your Side about similar cancellation and billing issues with Youfit, a company with multiple locations in Arizona.

Bernie Gaona was surprised to be charged more than $400 for training sessions in April, while Youfit will still be closed.

"It's hard," he said. "I don't understand why it's so easy for them to take our money or take it out of our bank accounts, but what's so hard about now just doing it over the phone or email. You have to go and do it in person? I don't understand what the reason behind that is."

Gaona said he repeatedly tried to cancel the sessions, calling both his local gym and Youfit's corporate office.

"It's just a loop," he said. "There's nobody you can talk to, and nobody is responding."

Youfit has not responded to 3 On Your Side's questions either. Still, according to an email the company sent to its members Thursday, Youfit plans to continue charging people, despite gym closures.

"We desperately need our employees to have a job to return to, so this short term economic pinch doesn't become a long term issue," CEO Rick Berks wrote. "To that end, all revenue collected will be used to pay our employees and cover the basic needs of the business. While we did temporarily lay off some part-time and hourly employees, we retained virtually ALL salaried and full-time employees, at near full pay and with full benefits intact."

Berks said customers facing financial hardship should call Youfit, but acknowledged the calls might not go through.

"Please be patient and try us again the following day; we are adjusting to a new process," Berks said. "For those of you who have tried to reach us via info@youfit.com and have not received a timely response, we respectfully apologize. To be honest, we were totally overwhelmed and unprepared for the sheer volume of information requests and our system quickly became overloaded."

A spokesperson for Brnovich confirmed his office will look into complaints about Youfit.

Amy Williams, a spokesperson for Life Time, told 3 On Your Side the company is now accepting cancellations via email. She said cancellations through standard mail have been accepted for years. The company requires a 30-day notice for cancellation, according to Williams.

McCall Gosselin, a spokesperson for Planet Fitness, said the company has frozen accounts and is processing all cancellation requests it receives, adding the company will reach out to Brnovich's office on Friday to "clarify" its actions.

Mountainside Fitness has not commented on the attorney general's demands, but the company has frozen memberships, according to its website.