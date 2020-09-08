3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Larry Kershaw is a lot happier these days. And why not? He and his wife Delores have a check for more than $11,214.94.

"We're ecstatic," Larry told 3 On Your Side. "We had a 'Praise the Lord' moment."

Their problem centered around a hospital stay. Larry's wife is usually in good health, but she was rushed to Mercy Gilbert Medical Center last year for a sudden illness.

"They admitted me, and they called in all kinds of specialists from infectious diseases to cancer to pulmonologists because I couldn't breathe," Delores said.

Delores recovered and the couple had great health insurance that paid their medical bills. But they also had what's called a hospital indemnity plan, which essentially pays people money for every day they're in the hospital.

The Kershaws' indemnity plan paid them $11,214.94 for Delores' hospital stay. However, the indemnity company mailed the check to Mercy Gilbert, which deposited and then kept the money. Delores and Larry have been trying for six months to their hands on their cash.

Chandler couple claims $12K mistakenly sent to hospital The hospital deducted $985.06 which the couple actually owed and then Delores and Larry say the hospital kept the remaining $11,214.94.

"I've seen your segment before, and I see how much you help people, so I decided I'm going to contact Gary Harper. If anyone can solve this issue, he can," Delores said.

3 On Your Side asked Dignity Health, which owns Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, to investigate. After looking into the issue, the Kershaws received a check for $11,214.94. Larry says he and his wife couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side.

"I tell everybody. If you got a problem, you call Gary Harper from 3 On Your Side because he'll fix everything and it will get done," said Larry.

Again, Dignity Health was apologetic and claims they try to return the money as quickly as they can. But they acknowledge that did not happen in this case.

Their statement is below: