PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Melissa Atwood says she sure is glad she contacted 3 On Your Side.
Atwood was paying her Cox Communications bill online and accidentally sent too much money.
Instead of paying $96.95, she accidentally typed in a "3" making her payment over $963.95.
Atwood says she tried over and over to get Cox to return the over-payment, but couldn't. And, she didn't know who could help.
"Can I call the police? Can I call 911 and say, ‘Hey, Cox has my money and won't give it back?'" a frustrated Atwood asked us.
So, Atwood got hold of 3 On Your Side and we reached out to Cox. When we did, Cox sent Atwood a check for almost $$790.55 which was the balance of her over-payment.
Atwood says the refund only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side. "I think you calling them lit fire under them, in all honesty,” Atwood said. “I truly think they were holding on to it."
3 On Your Side also helped Jacque Gray and her husband. She paid for extended car warranty on her Nissan.
But, when she traded it in, she tried to get the balance of what was left of the warranty returned, which was right around $2,100.
However, she says she couldn't get the warranty company to forward her the money. “Red Shield is telling me that the check was sent to the originating dealer. The dealer is telling me that they haven't received it,” Gray said.
Once 3 On Your Side got involved, we discovered the warranty company had sent the money to the car dealer where Gray and her husband purchased the vehicle.
The dealer located her money, and immediately issued her a check for $2,123.
Gray and her husband say the refund happened after 3 On Your Side got involved.
“It's good to have News Channel 3 On Your Side because Gary Harper got it done for us," Gray's husband told us.
When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to recoup this month for our viewers, it totals $9,990. And for the entire year so far, it amounts to $208,119.