Victor Salazar says he couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side. His old, outdated wall collapsed in is backyard following a series of monsoons.
The cost to replace the wall was around $6,000, a price Salazar says his insurance company didn't want to pay.
However, after 3 On Your Side got involved, the insurance company changed its mind and sent Salazar a check. “We're a couple weeks out now getting a contractor out here to put up a wall,” Salazar said, “But, it's nice to know the insurance company is paying for it, so thanks."
3 On Your Side also helped out Don Belville.
He purchased nearly $2,100 in home security equipment but he says the equipment just didn't work properly.
When he tried to get his money back, he says Vivint Security, which made the equipment along with Best Buy where he purchased it, didn't want to help.
However, after 3 On Your Side got involved, both companies decided to return the $2,100 back to Belville. "I just want to thank you guys. It's very satisfying to get the money back but it was very satisfying that we captured their attention,” Belville told 3 On Your Side.
Jose Perez says 3 On Your Side helped him save nearly $3,000.
That's because his identity was mixed up with another man who had the same name and date of birth, and that guy racked up nearly $3,000 in medical bills!
When Perez tried to tell Banner Health South Hospital they had the wrong guy and to stop billing him, they didn't.
However, after 3 On Your Side got involved, Banner realized the mistake and told Perez they would not be pursuing him to pay the $3,000 bill any longer. "It's phenomenal what 3 On Your Side has done for me and for other people,” Perez said.
And then, there's Gary Johnson. He paid a fake contractor named Ruben Maynes $3,500 to build a backyard patio.
But when the guy didn't show, Johnson had to pay another contractor to do the job.
Still, Johnson wanted his money back so he contacted 3 On Your Side.
We got involved and not only did we go to Maynes' home, but we also left emails and voice mails asking him to return the money.
As a result, Johnson says Maynes hand-delivered a check to him.
Do you think you would have gotten your money back without 3 On Your Side?” Johnson was asked by 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper. "No, I don't,” he replied. “Because, I wouldn't have been able to find out all the ways to get to the guy,” Johnson happily replied.
When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side has been able to recoup or save our viewers during the month of September it amounts to $13,600.
And for the entire year so far, it totals $184,364.
