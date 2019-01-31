(3TV/CBS 5) - 3 On Your Side wasted no time helping out a viewer by the name of Herb Hilkins. He collects Native American art and sold off a lot of his items at a Phoenix auction house.
[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]
“They auctioned it off and every piece sold,” Hilkins told 3 On Your Side.
However, the auction was way back in September. And even though the jewelry brought in more than $13,000, Hilkins says he never received his cut, which amounted to $8,800. Even after calling the company numerous times, he says he couldn’t get his money. So, he contacted 3 On Your Side for help.
“I watch 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper. He's my hero,” Hilkins said chuckling. “I watch him so I thought, you know what, I'm just going to go ahead and give him a call and see what he can do."
We got involved and the auction house told 3 On Your Side there was a glitch in their new accounting system and they were unaware Hilkins had not been paid all this time.
Regardless, after we requested to make things right, Hilkins immediately received his $8,800.
"If I could kiss you right through this camera, I'd be doing it."
3 On Your Side also helped Cheryl Lopez. She gave $1,800 to a Valley awning company to fabricate a motorized sun shade for the back portion of her home. However, after waiting nearly six months, her shade never arrived and she says the company wasn’t doing much.
“They've had my money. $1,806, since July 30th and I've received nothing, not even any hope,” she said.
But things changed when 3 On Your Side got involved and contacted the company. Once we did, company's owner apologized and quickly forwarded Lopez a check for $1,806.
"You guys came in and it was resolved,” Lopez told us.
And finally, 3 On Your Side helped out Ken Simon. He gave a handyman $1,250 to repair the roof on his manufactured home.
But 10 months later, the roof is still waiting to be fixed. After we got involved, Simon says he got every dollar back in cash. He credits 3 On Your Side for getting it done.
“You were out here the first time and I don't even think it hit TV yet, “ Simon told 3 On Your Side. “He (handyman) was already calling saying he was going to bring the money Friday. He actually brought the money back Thursday night and I was real happy about that,” he said.
And, when you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to recoup for our viewers during the month of January, it amounts to $13,052.
If you have an issue you can resolve, maybe the 3 On Your Side team can help. Just write us an email and we may contact you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.