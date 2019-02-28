3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Diane Sprague says she sure is glad she contacted 3 On Your Side. After signing up with Sprint, a day later she changed her mind and decided to exercise her right to cancel service.
The cancellation went fine. But, for unknown reasons, Sprague says Sprint began pursuing her for $705 or face a debt collector.
“How do you feel about going to collections?" 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked her.
"It's horrible,” Sprague replied. “I worked really hard to get my credit score up."
Sprint never did explain what the $705 charge was for. However, after 3 On Your Side got involved, Sprint dropped the issue and said Sprague wouldn't have to pay after all.
"So, I hope nobody else runs into this, but if you do you know who to call, Gary Harper. So, I'm glad," she said.
3 On Your Side also got money back for Linda Hoffman. She paid a Valley company $1,300 as a down payment to fabricate new granite countertops for her kitchen and bathroom.
However, nearly three months later, she still didn't have her new countertops and she said the company wasn't helping.
“It's stressful when you think someone is going to call you and they don't and you keep waiting,” Hoffman said.
3 On Your Side talked to the company. Not only did they apologize, they immediately returned Hoffman’s $1,300 so she could move on to another company.
“Nothing happened before 3 On Your Side got involved,” she told us. “I waited and waited and waited and I just got tired of waiting and then when 3 On Your Side got involved it was so quick!”
And finally, 3 On Your Side was happy to help out Peter Garcia. His dad died two years ago.
But for unknown reasons, Bank of America would not pass on his $24,000 IRA to Garcia and other beneficiaries who were legally entitled to the money.
After 3 On Your Side got involved, that changed. Bank of America handed over every dollar to the Garcia family.
"So, two years of bickering back and forth (with Bank of America). But it took just two weeks with Gary Harper and 3 On Our Side,” he said chuckling. “We are just so pleased."
When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to recoup or save our viewers during the month of February, it amounts to $27,697.
And for the year so far, it totals $40,749.
