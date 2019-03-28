3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - When Anita Sisk came to 3 On Your Side, we were happy to help her out. She currently serves in the Navy and lost $500 when she tried depositing the cash into an ATM at Arizona Federal Credit Union.
The money was supposed to be transferred to her account at Navy Federal, but the transfer never went through and she says both credit unions didn't want help finding the money. After battling with both credit unions for two months she decided to contact 3 On Your Side.
[READ MORE: ATM eats Navy chief's $500 cash deposit; Navy Federal won't help]
"That's when I said if anybody can do anything, it would be Gary Harper,” she said laughing.
3 On Your Side got involved and after explaining the situation, Arizona Federal Credit Union eagerly issued Sisk a check for $500 and said it would work with Navy Federal to find out what went wrong.
"Oh! I had very high confidence that you would because you're a pit bull when it comes to these types of cases,” she told Harper. “I love your tenacity and you're well known and I just appreciate all your help."
A 3 On Your Side report also helped Pete Cruz and his fiancée Cecelia recoup their money.
After purchasing a MoneyPak prepaid debit card and loading $300 on to it, a scammer stole every dollar off the card.
A 3 On Your Side viewer saw that report and was generous enough to want to donate his own $300 to the couple.
[READ MORE: UPDATE: Scam victims recoup money]
After giving the money to us, we gave the money to Pete and Cecelia.
"I always see your stories and stuff and you guys make miracles happen,” Cecelia told us. “A lot of what you do is just great. I don't even know what to say. it's just great."
And finally, Ann Heil says she sure is glad she contacted 3 On Your Side. She paid a construction company $5,000 to enclose her carport.
But after getting the money, the company walked off the job after doing very little work.
Heil and 3 On Your Side worked with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. And, as a result, the agency's Recovery Fund issued her a check for just under $27,000 so that she could get the job finished. The amount included the money she initially handed over and damages that the agency had agreed to pay.
[READ MORE: A Mesa homeowner gets nearly $27,000 from recovery fund]
"I honestly do think that 3 On Your Side helped progress this situation,” she told us. “And, if I had any other issues I would definitely contact 3 On Your Side because you get the job done."
When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to help recoup or save our viewers, it amounts to $37,774. And, for the entire year, it totals $78,523.
