PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bosco and Harvey are two donkeys that may be used to the Arizona heat, but even they need a place to cool down under the Arizona sun.
"Oh yeah. They're pretty smart, and they always seem to find shade to escape the sun," Howard Kamarata told 3 On Your Side.
Howard lives in Desert Hills and says he and his wife pretty much stay inside their home during the summer just to keep cool. But back in August, when the temperature was around 115 degrees, their air conditioner broke down, and that was a problem. "Well, we were sitting around, and it was getting hot, and I checked the thermostat, and it was getting pretty warm in here."
Howard called his warranty company called American Home Shield, and they referred him to a Valley contractor that they say would pay to fix his A/C. All Howard had to do was call and schedule an appointment. "I called the contractor up, and he said we're slammed. I can't get anyone out there for two weeks. So, I called American Home Shield again."
Following several phone calls, Howard says American Home Shield told him to find a licensed contractor on his own to fix his air conditioner, and they would reimburse him. And that's exactly what Howard did. A licensed professional came to his home and fixed his A/C for about $625.
"But, this was back in August?" 3 On Your Side's, Gary Harper asked. "Correct," Howard replied. "But, they keep giving me the runaround." So, Howard got a hold of 3 On Your Side, and I reached out to American Home Shield.
At my request, the company is currently looking into Howard's claim, which is good news because Howard says he can really use that money. "You're positive you've done everything correctly and followed their (the company's) protocol? "Correct," Howard replied, saying he simply wants to get reimbursed and put the ordeal behind him.
Again, American Home Shield is investigating the issue. I'll let you know if and when they issue this viewer a check in a follow-up report.