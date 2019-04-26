PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Ditching summer travel? You're not alone.
A new report shows 31 million adults won't be taking a summer vacation this year because they can't afford it.
According to a survey from BankRate ,the average vacation costs a total of $1,979. But don't let that keep you home. Travel experts say a little planning can keep costs low without skimping out on the fun. "Having a good vacation experience really comes down to being prepared and doing a bit of research," says Dayvee Sutton, a travel expert.
The biggest expense is usually airfare, so she says follow these three steps to save big.
First, be flexible when it comes to when and where you can go.
Next, consider traveling in the off season. Or better yet, book travel in the shoulder season which is between peak and off season. "You might compromise a little bit on weather but you can save on your accommodations and experiences," Sutton says.
And finally, use online tools and apps to research, plan and book the cheapest options for airfare and accommodations. "You don't have to worry about tracking it. It will send a notification right to your phone."
And, remember you don't have to go at it solo. Experts say a travel agent can typically book your vacation for free because they charge the vendors, not you. "You can just tell them what your budget is and then they will do the work to get you what you want."
