PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Women who get the COVID-19 vaccine should delay routine mammograms, according to new recommendations.
The guidance is the result of health care providers noticing that swollen lymph nodes can be a side effect of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Swollen lymph nodes can also be a sign of breast cancer, so to cut down on potential false positives on mammograms, the Society of Breast Imaging says women should wait four to six weeks after receiving their second vaccine dose.
Dr. Stephanie Jackson, a senior vice president and chief clinical value officer at HonorHealth, said lymph node swelling after vaccination is a sign that the vaccine is working and that the immune system is reacting to it.
"One of the things the body does when responding to these vaccines is make a little lymph node swelling, and that’s something that we look for on the mammograms if there’s lymph swelling under the arms, and so it can be confusing to the radiologists when they’re trying to interpret a mammogram in the post-COVID vaccine situation," Dr. Jackson said. “We’re advising people to wait about five or six weeks after the vaccine to go ahead and schedule their routine mammogram.”
Despite the recommendation for a short delay in mammograms, women should still be screened.
"We don’t want people to not get their routine mammograms. They really do need to get those," Dr. Jackson added. "It’s very important to detect and prevent breast cancer."
The Society of Breast Imaging noted patients may consider scheduling mammograms prior to receiving the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination “when it does not unduly delay care.”