PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Did you negotiate your pay with your last job offer? You should have and most people did.
A new report says more working professionals are, in fact, asking for more than the initial offer given by the company.
[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]
So for 2019, know your worth and put your bargaining power to work. More professionals are asking for higher pay this year compared to last year. That's according to new research just released.
The data finds that more than 55 percent of surveyed professionals tried to negotiate a higher salary with their last employment offer. That's a 16-point jump from 2018.
If you're a job seeker, experts say follow these three tips to negotiate your salary.
First up, research and look up what your pay should be based on your experience and the industry.
Number two is to arm yourself with that information and write up a formal proposal to your boss.
And finally, when it comes to negotiating money, never give out the first number on your own. In other words, don’t volunteer information. Find out what the company thinks they should pay you and then work up from there.
Experts say it pays to be familiar with industry salary trends because you can demand more based on what others are getting in your same position and experience level.
The survey also found men and younger workers were more likely to request more money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.