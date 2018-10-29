PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Patrick and Marilee Dose operate a successful moving company with fifteen employees and five big trucks, the husband and wife team wanted to make their moving company more efficient.
So, they decided to have GPS devices installed on their moving trucks for better customer service. "You know, they (customers) call in and they'll say 'where are the movers at?' Well, we can pull it up and say hey, they’re within 15 minutes of where you're at," Patrick told 3 On Your Side.
So, after hearing a sales pitch from Verizon Connect, Patrick and Marilee signed a $7,200 contract and agreed to have 5 GPS devices installed on their moving trucks.
But, the couple says things got off to a rough start.
For instance, they say there was a delay in getting the devices installed and when they were finally put in the trucks, the couple wasn't given the log-in information until a full week later. "Once you get the log-in information, does it work?” Harper asked. “It doesn't," Marilee replies.
In fact, one GPS was way off. Marilee gave us an example. "The truck tells us it's going 7 mph down Happy Valley Road which we know is not true because the truck is parked here in our yard," she said.
And, even when 3 On Your Side was at the moving company with that parked truck, the GPS still thought the truck was actually moving down the road. "It says it’s going 41 miles an hour now,” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper said as he looked at the GPS device while the moving truck was actually parked.
After having the GPS devices for about a month and getting no assistance, Marilee and Patrick told Verizon Connect they wanted out and asked to cancel the agreement. That's when they say they got a $7,200 bill from Verizon Connect "So, when I open up the bill, it wasn't Christmas,” Patrick Dose said jokingly. “I didn't get excited. And, I was not happy. It was a $7,000 bill,” he said.
$7,200 to be exact. According to this couple, Verizon Connect didn't want to cancel the service and instead, wanted to be paid for the 3 year contract.
So, they contacted 3 On Your Side. "Contacting Gary Harper and just knowing he was going to be behind us no matter what the outcome has just meant the world to us."
3 On Your Side got a hold of Verizon Connect and asked them to look into the issue. The did, and the company immediately dropped the bill saying they would no longer be pursuing Marilee and Patrick Dose for $7,200.
Verizon Connect tells 3 On Your Side, "We're pleased that we could come to a swift and amicable solution."
Marilee and Patrick say it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side. "I could not have done this without 3 On Your Side and Gary Harper and everyone involved,” Marilee said smiling. “It's just heartwarming to know that I'm from Arizona and Arizona is the best place to live in. And, if you want to live someone place then live in Arizona because you have Gary Harper and 3 On Your Side."
Verizon Connect was great to work with regarding this resolution. As soon as 3 On Your Side brought it to their attention, the company was very responsive and swift in making things right and 3 On Your Side appreciates that.
