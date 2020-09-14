PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a new side effect of Covid-19: Moving and storage companies are reporting a spike in the number of people packing up and finding new places to call home.
Chuck Kuhn, the president and CEO of JK Moving Services, says his company experienced a 44% increase in volume this summer compared to last summer.
"We felt the pain in March and April and then we really saw a shift starting in May through September. Volumes are off the charts," Kuhn told 3 On Your Side. "When I look forward at our schedule and our estimate volume, I don’t see it slowing down anytime soon."
Because of the pandemic, people are moving out of major cities, and according to the Pew Research Center, many younger adults are moving in with family members.
"A lot of people have been offered the opportunity to work from home or work remote," Kuhn said. "A number of them are saying, 'If I'm able to work remote and work from home, I'm not really living where I'd like to live. I’d like to move back to where my family is,' or 'I’d like to move to the beach or the mountains.'"
"Over my 40 years in the industry, I’ve been moving people into major cities. I’ve never seen this volume of people leaving major cities," he added.
Before a move, the Arizona Department of Public Safety recommends verifying a mover's license or registration. The agency's Household Goods Enforcement unit says consumers should also request an on-site, written estimate that takes any additional costs into account.
"I'm happy to say I have not seen the industry try to take advantage of the crisis," Kuhn said. "I know JK Moving Services has not made any changes to the pricing with respect to the increased volumes around Covid and I'm not hearing about it in the industry."
Typically, according to Kuhn, people book moving companies about two to three weeks before their move. Because of the increase in demand, he recommends getting on a mover's calendar earlier than that.