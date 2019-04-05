PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- How much credit do you give your child? Apparently, a lot.
In fact, 8 percent of parents with kids under 18-years-old say that at least one child has a credit card. That's according to a new report released by Creditcards.com.
Twenty-one percent of parents said their children used their credit cards without their permission at least once.
Not surprisingly, the report also found the more a parent makes, then, the more likely a child is to have plastic. Thirteen percent of parents who make more than $80,000 a year have a credit card carrying child. That's compared with 5 percent of parents in the under $40,000 category.
The survey found location may also play a role. Thirteen percent of children with credit cards live in the Northeast. Eight percent live in the South. And, 5 percent in the Midwest.
As you probably already know, underage children can't apply for their own credit cards. But, they can be added to their parents' card accounts as authorized users. The downside to that is they can make unauthorized purchases and affect their parent's credit.
However, there are benefits to giving your child a credit card. Experts say it gives them a head start building their credit and learning how to manage their finances.
[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]
(1) comment
Sure, why not - what could go wrong...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.