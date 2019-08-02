3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Buying a home is supposed to be the American dream. But for many millennials, they say owning a home will never happen.
Data from the Urban Institute shows millennials are waiting to become homeowners.
David Greene is a real estate expert.
"To a lot of people when they see a home what they see is debt. There's a mortgage. I now owe money. I'm going to be paying for 30 years," he said.
The data shows several factors holding millennials back, like waiting longer to get married and have kids. Student debt is another factor.
But real estate experts say buying a home can be a worthwhile investment.
"When you buy a rental property, and the rent goes up every year, then you get to a point where you're making more rent than it costs. And you have extra cash flow that you can use to pay off your student debt faster," Greene said.
For millennials looking to buy, Greene says the first step is to talk to a lender and get pre-approved for a loan.
Next, broaden your perspective and don't let the price tag of a home deter you from a life-changing investment.
"I'm sure their parents had the very same fears that millennials today have. But look at what happened after 30 years of inflation. Real estate is an incredible investment when you hold it over the long term," Greene said.
And finally, focus on saving.
"A lot of times buying real estate forces you to live within a budget, which is great for your personal finances and starts healthy habits going forward," Greene said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.