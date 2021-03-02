PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- Benefits at your workplace may be changing, to include more child care help, according to a new Care.com report.
The COVID-19 pandemic helped expose how critical reliable child care is to working parents. Now many employers are trying to figure out how to incorporate child care help into benefits plans, says Alyssa Johnson, the vice president of global client management at Care.com.
"This past year we saw employers had literally a front row seat into the homes and lives of their employees and the challenges that many of us with small children and children at home are facing," said Johnson told 3 On Your Side. "As a result, there’s really been a fundamental shift in seeing the whole person at work, not just the worker.
According to the company's survey of hundreds of HR leaders:
- 98% plan to expand benefits, and for half, child care benefits are a priority
- 82% say their organizations have become more aware of the care challenges their employees are facing during the pandemic
- 64% report high attrition rates, with employees almost always citing child care concerns as a major factor
- 50% believe the positive impacts outweigh the added cost of child care benefits
"When women are forced to choose between their children and their jobs, everyone loses," Johnson said. "We need women to help drive our companies forward, which helps drive broader economic impact."
Extra benefits companies may consider include subsidized memberships to caregiving sites and back-up care options to help fill the gaps when regular child care falls through. Care.com also said there will likely be a shift away from on-site daycare centers, as more employees work remotely.