PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A growing number of people are taking on extra jobs for a couple of reasons.
In fact, almost half of Americans have another job to bring in extra cash. That’s according to a recent survey by Bank Rate ; the survey includes both full-time and part-time workers.
WATCH VIDEO: More Americans are working side jobs
The average side hustler brings in an extra $1,100 a month by working extra hours each week.
Though many families rely on side hustles to make ends meet, the most common reason is more disposable income. That's according to 34% surveyed, another 27% say the extra money is to boost their savings.
Millennials make up the bulk of the people who have side gigs.
Experts say whether you need to put in extra hours to pay for bills or pad your savings, finding a side gig has never been easier. And, it's not just about the extra cash.
And get this, the survey found about 25% say they are more passionate about their side hustle than their main job or career.
[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.