GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Bridget Ernst is a single mom with three busy boys, a full-time job, and a carefully crafted budget that includes money she puts into a dependent care flexible spending account.
"Normally, you are required to plan for the next year by the end of the previous year, so I made allocations for child care," she said.
Here’s the problem. When the pandemic started, Ernst already had money in the account. Now there’s no way for her to spend it because there’s no after school care for her kids.
"I still have $800 sitting there that’s basically being held prisoner," Ernst told 3 On Your Side.
Every year, families are able put up to $5,000 pre-tax dollars into an FSA to cover child care costs. It’s a use it or lose it account, and money must be spent by the end of the year.
"If I can’t use it because of a pandemic that there was no way for me to plan for, then I think we should either get it back or roll it over," Ernst said.
Under the CARES Act, families could stop payments into those accounts, which Ernst did. But the law doesn’t address what happens to money that was already set aside, according to John Balitis, a Phoenix-based attorney who specializes in employment and labor issues.
"They're very beneficial vehicles that we have available to us," Balitis said. "It’s just too bad in this perfect storm of pandemic, childcare issues, and so on that FSAs unfortunately have this use it or lose it component."
Unless there’s a spend-down provision in an employee's plan, FSA money is also in jeopardy if there is a job loss.
"When your employment ends, your ability to use the money ends as well, and that money then gets forfeited," Balitis explained. "Employers don’t really have an incentive to collaborate too much with workers on this because the forfeited money goes to the employer."
Lawmakers are now considering a plan, the Dependent Care Expense Relief Act, that would allow families to spend down dependent care FSA balances through the end of the year if there’s a job loss. The proposal would also require plans to rollover remaining account balances into 2021 and allow the IRS to expand the list of allowable expenses to cover things like internet costs, tutoring or virtual camps.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is a co-sponsor of the bill.
"Kyrsten knows that now more than ever, Arizonans need flexibility with their FSAs and she is championing proposals to ensure Arizona families can access their hard earned money during the current economic and public health crisis," a spokesperson for Sinema told 3 On Your Side.
For Ernst, there are hundreds of reasons to support the plan.
"It's a lot of money," she said. "Eight hundred dollars is a lot of money."
Workers who have questions about their individual plans should consult with a their employer's benefits coordinator.