3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - An estimated 90% of Americans are receiving a stimulus check from the government, but for many, it won’t be enough to get them through this crisis and they’ll still have to prioritize which bills get paid, and which don’t. Consumer Reports has some advice on how to make that money last a little longer.

Manuela Martinez was recently laid off and plans to file for unemployment. She’ll join the 26 million other Americans who filed for unemployment in the last five weeks.

“What went through my mind when I got laid off was like, how am I supposed to pay my electricity bill, and how am I supposed to pay my rent while also thinking about how am I going to set food on the table,” Martinez said.

But Martinez is taking steps that can help.

“So I reached out to some of my credit card companies and requested them to stop interest rates,” she said. “They actually took ownership to say, 'Listen, you don’t have to pay anything for the next three months, some of them two months.'”

It’s important to get a handle on how much cash you have coming in and how much needs to go out.

“Normally, you might focus on paying down your highest interest rate debts first, but these aren’t normal times, “said Scott Medintz of Consumer Reports. “You may have to focus instead on essentials, such as rent, utilities, and pharmacy bills.”

For people who’ve suffered a financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic, many banks are deferring credit card payments like Martinez’s and waiving fees for a period of time.

“If you get a ‘hardship accommodation,’ make sure that your payments are reported as ‘current’ on your credit report, rather than delinquent, so it won’t impact your FICO score,” he said.

You may have heard that the CARES Act may offer relief from mortgage payments, but the law’s passage doesn’t mean you can simply ignore your mortgage bill.

Arizona to launch new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system on May 12 DES will work with Geographic Solutions Inc., a private vendor, to process Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) applications on May 12. Payments will begin for eligible claimants that same week.

“The law doesn’t kick in automatically,“ Medintz said. "You must contact your servicer. And it doesn’t say how you’ll be asked to pay up afterwards. Your servicer should contact you about a month before the time is up to offer you a realistic repayment plan.”

The law applies only to federally backed mortgages. You can find out if this is an option for you by speaking to your mortgage servicers.