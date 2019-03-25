3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Rose Williams says it's important to stay healthy and in shape. So, when she's not walking, you'll find her on her stationary bike pedaling away.
It's just part of the reason why she's lost 65 pounds in less than a year.
"Losing weight is hard work. Being disciplined is hard work," Williams told 3 On Your Side.
Besides exercise, Williams decided to try a weight loss company called Medifast found in Mesa. She signed a two-year agreement with the franchise owner and paid $1,458. For that money, Williams was supposed to go to the Medifast location for weekly checkups and coaching. The amount did not include food supplements, which is an extra cost.
"I signed up because there were weekly visits with their health counselor. Also, weigh-ins and body scans that gave you everything you needed to hear to keep you going," she said.
Williams says the body scans, weigh-ins and one-on-one counseling at Medifast have been a huge factor in keeping her losing weight.
But recently, the franchise location gave her some bad news. The owner told her they were closing the location, even though she has about 39 weeks left on her agreement which amounts to around $526.
Williams says that didn't sit well with her.
"I said, ‘You're shutting your doors. So, you owe me money,’” Williams says she remembers telling the owner. “She said, ‘We're not refunding any money.’ But, I said you have an obligation."
3 On Your Side got involved and after going to the business, employees said they'd have the franchise owner call me.
The franchise owner called us later and said Medifast’s new business model means eliminating brick and mortar locations and requiring customers like Williams to talk to nutritional coaches on the phone, or through video chats. In some cases, they say nutritional coaches could even meet Rose at a Starbucks for her nutritional coaching. But, Williams says she didn’t pay to have video chats or to meet someone at a Starbucks.
"They're closing their doors. They're gone!" she said.
After 3 On Your Side's involvement, the Medifast franchisee agreed to mail Williams a $526 check for the 39 weeks remaining on her contract.
Williams says it's the right thing to do as she continues her weight loss battle through exercise and smart eating.
"I am currently losing (weight). Still," she said.
3 On Your Side is told the $526 check will be in the mail. When Williams receives it, 3 On Your Side will let you know in a follow-up report.
