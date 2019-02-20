3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Credit mistakes, unfortunately, happen from time to time and usually, you don’t find out about them until you’re applying for a loan and that’s what happened to one Mesa woman.
“As you can see I just had eye surgery. I'm healing from that, and I have to worry about something I didn't do,” said Tara Williams.
Williams says she should be focusing on recovering from eye surgery.
Instead, she's spending her time trying to fix a mistake on her credit report.
“Well, I've been working on my credit for my whole life and here it is, something that has nothing to do with me, that I can't even get removed,” she said.
Williams just recently purchased a townhome. But, it's a home she almost didn't qualify for due to a negative mark on her credit report.
“This was on my credit when my mortgager brought it to my attention and I was like, 'that's not right,'” Williams said.
The negative mark was a "collection" indicating she was way past due making a payment on an account.
However, it wasn't her account. It was someone else's with her same name, but with a different date of birth.
“They admit it's not me. They tell me it's not me, but they tell me they won't give me any information because it's not me but it's on my credit and they won't take it off,” Williams said.
Since the collection agency couldn't help, Williams called Experian, one of the three credit reporting agencies. But again, she says she got nowhere.
“The credit bureaus can only do so much because they're given information,” she said.
Williams says she's been trying to get the mistake off her credit report for a year and the longer it stays on there, the more her credit score drops.
“So many months, so many attempts, so many phone calls later. I'm just fed up. This shouldn't be hard,” she said.
3 On Your Side got involved and once we did, Williams says the mistake was removed from her credit report.
Williams says it only happened because of 3 On Your Side.
“My credit has jumped 40 points, 40! And this one problem I've been working on for a year and in one month magically, you did everything, and it's gone and I'm so very happy! I'm very thankful and very grateful,” she said.
It’s recommended to check your credit report at least once per year. You can check it for free at www.annualcreditreport.com
