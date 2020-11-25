MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Solomon Sampson and his sons readily admit they're adrenaline enthusiasts. So when the Mesa dad heard about the freestyling action of Nitro Circus that was coming to the Valley earlier this year, he figured it was a must-see event.

"Nitro circus is a crazy event where you take and watch these guys that do all these stunts on bikes and scooters," he told 3 On Your Side. "They do all these different angle flying stunts into the air and land and trying to land them and without crashing."

Arizona Attorney General agrees to $71 million with Ticketmaster for canceled events COVID-19 made it nearly impossible for Arizonans and other people all over the world to attend concerts, games and other entertainment events in 2020.

Solomon dished out $662 for seven tickets. A small price, he says, for lasting memories. "I thought it was pretty cool and like them. I like seeing them on YouTube. It was going to be fun," he said.

Solomon bought the tickets through Ticketmaster back in February. However, the pandemic forced the event to be postponed, and Solomon thought Ticketmaster would refund his $662.

"We don't know when they're going to have the event because there's no communication," he told us. "All Ticketmaster tells us is that the producer, the people putting on the event, have just postponed it, and there's no communication as to what they're going to do in the future."

Ticketmaster recently came under fire when the Arizona Attorney General's office sued and then reached a multi-million dollar settlement with the ticket distributor.

The settlement indicated, "$71,030,000 in consumer refunds for 650 Arizoncanceledthat were cancelled, postponed, or rescheduled because of COVID-19 would be returned to consumers."

Those refunds were for tickets purchased before March 14. And remember, Solomon paid in February, which means he qualified for a full refund.

After not getting his money, he contacted 3 On Your Side. "I hope that we'll get our money back and somebody will step up and go to bat for us," Solomon said.

3 On Your Side got a hold of Ticketmaster and asked them about Solomon and his refund. Once we did, Solomon says he had his $662 refund back on his credit card in just a few hours.

The reason for the refund, he says, was only because of 3 On Your Side.

"As soon as you guys contacted Ticketmaster and the Attorney General of my issue, Ticketmaster called me on Friday and offered to refund my money within a few minutes. And within two hours, I had my money back in my account."