TEMPE/MESA (3TV/CBS5) -- A Mesa man is accused of sexually abusing a woman in a bathroom stall at an Old Town Tempe bar. The incident happened last August at Fat Tuesday's on Mill Avenue, but no arrest was made until this week. Elaiuti Lama, 35, was taken into custody on Wednesday. He faces charges of sexual abuse and assault.
The victim told police she had entered a bathroom stall at the bar, when a man, later identified by police as Lama, entered the women's restroom. According to the police report, Lama "pushed open the victim's bathroom stall, grabbed her by the neck and forced her against the stall's wall." The report goes on to say that he then sexually abused her.
When another woman entered the bathroom, the victim told police she was able to push Lama away from her and out of the stall.
When she returned to the bar area, the victim told a male friend what happened, and the friend got into a confrontation with Lama. Security broke up the argument and Lama left the bar with a friend.
Lama was seen on surveillance camera leaving Fat Tuesday's that night. The victim then picked Lama out of a photo lineup, and police later tracked him down at his Mesa home. When questioned, Lama told police "he was very intoxicated and does not recall what occurred at the bar," states the police report. He also denied contacting the victim in the women's restroom, according to the police report.
Lama was not arrested at the time. But later, after months of investigation, police say DNA evidence on the victim linked Lama to the case.
Lama was booked into the Tempe City Jail. His bail was set at $25,000. If he makes bail, he will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.