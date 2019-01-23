MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man needing his roof repaired says he thought he had found the right man for the right price.
But after handing over $1,200, the roof was never fixed and the homeowner says he just wants his money back, so he contacted 3 On Your Side.
Ken Simon is retired and has been living in his Mesa home now for about 10 years.
And although he likes where he lives, he admits his house is getting a little weather beaten from our Arizona monsoons.
“It gets blowing pretty good.”
And it was last year he says when a monsoon storm blew in and caused some roof damage to his house.
“It was a clear day and just kinda sucked up the shingles. Kind of sucked them all up in a nice little circle.”
Needing his roof repaired, Simon looked around and came across an unlicensed contractor named Art Gutierrez who claimed he could fix Simon's roof, which was damaged, not only on one carport, but another one on the other side as well. And the price, according to Simon, was affordable.
“$2,500 to do both sides and he wanted half down to buy supplies, which I though was alright.”
So, Gutierrez wrote up a generic contract and Simon handed over $1,250 as a down payment to start the roof repair last March.
But Gutierrez never returned, and it's been 10 months. To make matters worse, Gutierrez lives in the same neighborhood as Simon.
“Well, I guess I could go down and knock on his door, but I don't know what good that would do. He's always got an excuse.”
3 On Your Side got involved and we got a hold of Art Gutierrez. He told us he's had a lot of medical issues and had planned on doing Simon's roofing job once he was cleared by the doctor.
Regardless, he told 3 On Your Side he would return Simon's money by the end of this week, which is exactly what Ken wants.
“I just want the money back. He's not gonna do the job, I just want my money back.”
3 On Your Side will update the report once Simon’s money is returned.
