MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's pretty easy these days to send and receive money electronically. In fact, it's become rather popular during the COVID-19 pandemic because people don't want to go to the bank.
Unfortunately, scammers know that, and they have found a way to dupe people in the process.
For example, Janaya Harris uses a mobile payment service called Cash App to send and receive money. "You can send money instantly,” Janaya told 3 On Your Side. “As long as the person you're sending money to has that Cash App, you can send it instantly. They can get it instantly."
But when Janaya and her fiance were recently having trouble using Cash App, she says her fiance jumped on to Google, searched for Cash App's customer service line, and called the toll free number.
Janaya says the person who answered claimed to be with Cash App, but it was actually a scammer with a very clever plan to reportedly reset the Cash App account. “So, they had to take his money out and reset his account and then put his money back in because all his money was not showing up on his account because it needed to be reset."
Janaya says her fiancee followed the scammer's instructions, and instantly $2,499 was siphoned from his Cash App account. Before they knew it, another $2,499 was stolen and then and additional $1,800. In a matter of seconds, a total of $6,800 was taken.
"That's just crazy that even happened," she said, shaking her head. So, Janaya reached out to 3 On Your Side for help. "I contacted you because I do watch Arizona's Family. That's my station of choice."
It turns out; scammers are posing on search engines as customer service representatives. Although Cash App's website clearly states, "...there are currently no phone numbers that you can call to speak with Cash App Support," people are unfortunately calling fraudulent toll free phone numbers they find online.
"At this point, we are hopeless because Cash App is not helping us, and there is no one else to depend on to help get this taken care of," said Janaya.
Well, I made contact with Cash App, and I provided them with that fraudulent phone number so they can investigate.
I also asked if there is any way to retrieve this 3 On Your Side viewer's money. If there's an update, I'll let you know in a follow-up report.