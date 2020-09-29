PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With roughly 2.5 million registered voters in Maricopa county, turn out for the 2020 November election is expected to be huge. 3 On Your Side caught up with registered voters at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
"I think it's going to be a big turn-out, I really do," said one registered voter. "It's going to be one of the closet races in the last 10 years."
The upcoming election has garnered so much attention, that roughly 300,000 Maricopa county voters have been added to the permanent early voting list.
And get this, 78% of the registered voters in Maricopa county have already requested mail-in ballots.
"I think it's going to be a record number of people voting this year, I am personally voting early by mail," another voter said.
While social-distancing will be enforced at roughly 170 'voting centers' scattered across Maricopa county, drive-thru, contact-less options will also be available to drop off your ballot. For instance, at stadiums.
Reynaldo Valenzuela is the election services director and oversees early voting in Maricopa county.
"We are absolutely ready," said Valenzuela.
He tells 3 On Your Side with a record number of early mail-in ballots requested, there's been speculation that some people may be tempted to illegally vote twice. "It's impossible."
According to Valenzuela, a unique barcode is assigned to every voter which will prevent a vote from being counted twice.
"You go in, the check in system is a smart system. It's looking at your registration, to say you've already voted, an early valid, or you've already voted at another location 100%."
Let's say you have an early ballot and mail it in on election day, but you also try to vote that day in person.
The unique barcode will only read the most recent vote that was cast.
"There is an inspector there that will have to walk you through to say it shows that you've already voted. And so, you'd have to in that point there's more than enough red flags and checks and balances to prevent them," Valenzuela said.