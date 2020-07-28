PHOENIX (3TV / CBS 5) - This week, a local organization is calling on Arizonans to transfer their banking business to local banks and credit unions through the 'Move Your Money' campaign.
According to Local First Arizona, 91% of Arizonans' deposits are made to big banks out of state. Executive Director Thomas Barr says getting more money into local banks and local credit unions will help support small businesses and promote racial justice.
"We know that for years the big banks have taken big steps to disproportionately burden communities of color, and as we see so much awareness about people wanting to do something actionable, one big thing that you can do is move your money," Barr said.
"We know when more dollars are in our local banks in Arizona, those banks deposit more dollars out to our small businesses,” he added. “They invest more in the community. They get to know businesses. They are right here and so it makes a huge difference for our small business community, for non-profits, for our neighborhoods when we have more locally controlled dollars in our financial institutions.”
Barr said in the first hours of the campaign Monday, more than two dozen Arizonans pledged to move money into one of the state's 13 local banks or credit unions.
Local First AZ has an online checklist to help Arizonans who are considering making banking change. One of the most important things for consumers to consider is whether the new bank or credit union has the services that are important to them. For example, that may include free checking accounts, free ATM transactions, or accessible locations.