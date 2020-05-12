LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Randy Bryce says he keeps his credit score clean. Cleaner, in fact, than his backyard pool. “My credit is perfect,” he told 3 On Your Side as he skimmed the pool water. “We don't miss a payment. Haven't missed a payment in 20 years."
As a result, Randy says his credit score is well over 800. He says that's probably the reason American Express sent him an application for a credit card with an interesting promotion. “The promo is, spend so much on their credit card within the time frame, and they give you some money back," he said.
The promotion indicates that after getting approved for the credit card, and a consumer like Randy spends $1,000 in 90 days, then American Express will hand over $200.
"So, did you follow all the promotion rules?" 3 On Your Side asked. “I did,” he replied. “I spent over $1,000 within the first month."
But, Randy says American Express refuses to hand over his $200. The reason? They say he doesn't qualify. “We're going to deny this because you've done the promo too many times,” Randy says an American Express representative told him. “But they sent the promo to you?” Harper asked. “Yes, they sent the promo to me,” he said.
Randy acknowledges that a few years ago, he did, in fact, take advantage of a $200 American Express credit card promo and got his money.
Then, they sent him a second credit card with a similar promo, and once again, he received his money. In fact, over the past few years he says he's completed the promo with at least 3 different American Express accounts.
But Randy says the company doesn't want to pay up on this latest promotion that they sent him. “I contacted you Gary Harper because I see on the news that you get help for people."
3 On Your Side got hold of American Express and they agreed to investigate the matter for me.
As for Randy, he says if he doesn't qualify then American Express never should have sent him the promo to begin with. “Well, they probably won't give me an offer like this again," he said, laughing.
Again, American Express is actively looking into the issue to see if they reached the right decision.
When they have an answer, I'll let you know if Randy gets his money in a follow up report.