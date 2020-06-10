LAKE HAVASU, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Cathy Price and her husband love to travel. In the past, they've been overseas and have visited all kinds of interesting places. But these days, most of their traveling is done around the United States in their RV. However, there's one place they still haven't been to yet. “Well, we talked about our bucket list and going to Alaska for years," Cathy told 3 On Your Side.
But Prices certainly didn't plan on driving their RV during that trip. Instead, they wanted to take a 7-day cruise. "It's been a dream for years. We've talked about cruise to Alaska, cruise to Alaska and we never cruised before,” she said.
So, they contacted a company called YMT Vacations and eventually put down two $500 deposits to hold the cruise. But then, the unexpected happened. "The coronavirus happened," Cathy said.
When the pandemic hit, Holland America decided to cancel the upcoming September cruise. However, Cathy and her husband say the travel company is unwilling to return their deposits. So, they contacted 3 On Your Side for help. “Oh, Gary, I watch you and Channel 3 all the time," Cathy chuckled.
YMT Vacations never responded to 3 On Your Side's numerous inquiries. However, we discovered their cancellation policy is pretty clear. In its Terms and Conditions, it states deposits are non-refundable. But remember, Holland America is the one that cancelled that cruise, not the Prices.
So, 3 On Your Side reached out to the cruise line which told us if the Prices had booked directly with Holland America, their $1,000 deposit would have been refunded with no questions. But it was booked through YMT Vacations.
The travel company has posted on their website that consumers like Cathy and James can use the deposit for a future cruise, but the couple says they're not interested. “We are just leery of going on a cruise.”
For now, the Prices maintain that if they were the ones who cancelled the trip, they'd understand giving up their $1,000 deposit. But since they didn't cancel, they think they should get their money back. "If we don't get our money back then we are getting nothing for our money."
Again, the travel company never did respond to 3 On Your Side. If there's an update, I'll let you know.