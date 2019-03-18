PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix auction house investigated before by 3 On Your Side, is back in the news again. More viewers tell 3 On Your Side, they gave personal items to J. Levine Auction and Appraisal to sell but never received their money.
We now know there is a reason why.
Ann and Hugh Field said there's only one thing they love more than their retirement.
This is to travel and their precious art work. When it comes to artwork, the couple said they have plenty of it. Is not just paintings either. They also have collectible Native American jewelry and sculptures. One of their favorite bronze sculptures was purchased from well-known artist, Lorenzo Ghiglieri.
“It was called ‘Last Glance’, it was an elk and he was turned to the side like he was having another glance at something.”
However, after downsizing, the couple decided sell some of their precious inventory by contacting J. Levine Auction and Appraisal.
They gave that sculpture and the Native American bracelet to the auction house, which quickly sold the pieces for thousands of dollars.
“They sold for six thousand, something and we were supposed to get about $4,200.”
Although those pieces sold way back in October, Ann said she and her husband haven't seen their money from J. Levine Auction.
“I've called and called and called and they just keep saying ‘I don't know when it will be issued'."
The Field’s are not alone. 3 On Your Side investigated J. Levine Auction and Appraisal in January when another customer, Herb Hilkins, told us that his Native American jewelry was also auctioned off, but that J. Levine never handed over his $8,000 in proceeds.
"It's just been the run around since day one with them,” said Hilkins.
When 3 On Your Side initially intervened, we spoke to the man in charge, Josh Levine. At the time, Levine assured 3 On Your Side that it was simply a "glitch" in the company's new accounting system and promptly paid Hilkins the $8,000 the auction house owed him.
However, since then, it appears J. Levine Auction & Appraisal has gone into a financial tailspin.
After contacting the auction house about the thousands of dollars owed to Field’s, a company spokesman promised to look into the issue.
Instead, J. Levine Auction filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
In fact, in bankruptcy paperwork obtained by 3 On Your Side, the company indicated it owes anywhere between $1 million and $10 million dollars.
In this email to 3 On Your Side, the company spokesman told us in part, that the bankruptcy filing was to... "protect the financial interests of the company's creditors and consignors."
As of now, Ann and other consumers who trusted J. Levine Auction to sell of their personal belongings say they wonder if they'll ever see their money.
"I feel taken, I feel taken especially by the run around I've gotten."
Official J. Levine Auction House & Appraisal statement and other important customer information can be found here.
