PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - The IRS is issuing a warning about a new wave of scams, as some Americans wait for their second stimulus payments to arrive.
According to Brian Watson, a special agent for IRS Criminal Investigation, scammers are using phishing emails and text messages that may appear to be from a government agency in an effort to steal personal information and money.
The people most likely to fall for are those who have not received an Economic Impact Payment via direct deposit, Watson said.
"For a variety of reasons, some people will be getting a paper check or they’ll be getting a debit card in the mail, so those are the people that are most prone to falling for it," Watson told 3 On Your Side. "It will say, 'We could not get you your money because we don’t have your bank account info. Please click on this link and provide your bank account info.'"
If you do click on one of those phishing links, scammers could have access to all of your personal information and your money within seconds.
"It doesn’t cost them that much money and it’s very successful because all they need is a cell phone or a laptop and they can send out thousands of fake emails," Watson explained. "All they have to do is get lucky once or twice to make it worth their time."
According to IRS-CI, the agency is investigating hundreds of COVID-19-related cases with law enforcement agencies.
It's important to remember the IRS does not send unsolicited text messages or emails and the agency will never call demand payment. If you receive an email or text message from someone claiming to be the IRS, delete it and report it here.