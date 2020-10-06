PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As airlines continue to struggle with a sharp decline in passengers, they’re scrambling to fill planes, and travelers are cashing in on good deals, even on typically pricey flights from Christmas through the New Year.
Scott Keyes from Scott's Cheap Flights says there's no magic day of the week or time of day when consumers can count on snagging the best deals, but he says there is a window of time when cheap flights are more likely to pop up.
In a typical year, according to Keyes, travelers would have to book domestic holiday flights three to six months in advance to get the best deals. This year, because of the pandemic, there's still time.
"Maybe end of October, possibly the first week of November," Keyes told 3 On Your Side. "If I'm looking to travel over the holidays, the way I would think about it is I would hold out for something cheap over the next three or four weeks, and if nothing cheap has popped up by the beginning of November, then at that point, I'm willing to pull the trigger on something slightly more expensive."
Even though there is time to book, some deals are already available. For example, Keyes says he found a flight from Phoenix to Las Vegas over the holidays for $90 round trip. Last year, the same flight would have cost about the same flight would have cost about $250.
Keyes says travelers may also be able to find cheap flights for Thanksgiving.
"It's not too late," he said. "I would try to book a Thanksgiving flight sooner rather than later though."
"Thanksgiving flights tend to be pricey, but not quite on the same level as Christmas and New Year's.
During the pandemic, major airlines have dropped change fees, allowing consumers more flexibility to rebook flights if travel plans change.