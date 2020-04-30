3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Christina Perry's credit is in jeopardy.
“Well, I'm an accountant so my credit score is important to me,” Perry told 3 On Your Side. "I have been a victim of fraud before, so I constantly monitor my credit all the time."
According to Perry, someone stole her identity and opened an account with DirecTV. She initially found out when one of the credit bureaus alerted her. So, she immediately contacted DirecTV.
"The fraud department said, 'Yes, this is definitely fraud. It's been connected but we will disconnect it immediately and change passwords so they can't do anything online. And you shouldn't see any bills,'” she says DirecTV told her.
Oh, but she saw bills alright. It started with a DirecTV bill for more than a hundred dollars. Then it jumped to over $500. And now, DirecTV says she's on the hook for more than $800.
"It's always in the back of my mind and every time I go to the mailbox, I'm dreading seeing any envelopes from them at all," Perry said.
So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we reached out to AT&T, which owns DirecTV. As a result, they’re investigating the issue for me and say they will make things right for Perry.
"I'm constantly worried that if someone could do this this easily, then could it happen again? I'm constantly worried about it," said Perry.
AT&T says they intend on waiving all of those bills for Perry and removing the negative impact it's had on her credit. When that happens, I'll let you know what happens in a follow-up report.