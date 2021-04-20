PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- Walter Lane hasn't received his unemployment benefits in months.
"They haven't paid me since the end of January," the Phoenix man told 3 On Your Side.
Arizona's Department of Economic Security told Lane he must verify his identity using ID.me, the company the state hired to help verify identities for unemployment claims. Lane says he hasn't be able to, despite weeks of attempting to connect with the company.
"There’s a little wheel there and it says the estimated wait time is more than five hours," Lane said, showing the message on his smart phone screen.
The vast majority of people are able to verify their identities through ID.me by simply uploading required documents, according to the company. The remaining 10% require a video chat with a so-called referee from ID.me.
"Eventually, something happens," Lane said. "They shut you down or it gets shut off. Something happens to where you can’t get through and you have to restart again."
Pete Eskew, the the Senior Vice President of Public Sector at ID.me, acknowledges there have been long wait times for virtual meetings because of a recent spike in demand. The company is currently working with 22 states and is adding three addition states to its client list soon.
"Just two weeks ago, we had four states identify significant fraud rings that they were trying to combat, and therefore they sent us an annual amount of claimants our way in the one to two week window, and therefore caused some spikes," Eskew said.
"We see times where it can be as little as 30 minutes to wait," he added "Sometimes it can be an excess of five or six hours."
To cut down on wait times, Eskew said ID.me is hiring 150 people in April and opening a new office with an additional 500 employees in June.
ID.me estimates states across the country have paid out more than $200 billion in fraudulent unemployment claims.
"Claims are $600 a week and if you can backdate that to this time last year that’s over $20,000 of a stolen identity that you can mint," Eskew said. "So fraudsters are going out of their way, going to extreme ways, to find ways to gain access to this money."
For example, the company shared two photos from recent identity verification video chats of people wearing costume-style masks in attempts to scam the system.
"Some are [obvious] and right away they are going to fail," Eskew said. "But some are really sophisticated 3D printing."
"We've seen calls where there is clearly coaching going on from off screen, and so we are trying to actually elongate that call time so we can record that person and share that video with law-enforcement," he added.
Eskew is confident ID.me is reducing the number of fraudulent claims that are paid out by states. Still, he knows there are people like Walter Lane, real people with real claims who need help.
"We just ask for people's patience," Eskew said. "We are working very hard to help you gain access to the benefits. We hear you. We are staffed 24/7. We are making sure that we can help you during this time of need."
Lane says the help isn't happening fast enough.
"I need it to live," Lane said.
According to ID.me, video chat and call wait times are typically shorter early in the morning in the middle of the week. The company also says it’s important to make sure you have all of your required documents in hand, so you’re ready to go when you are connected to a referee. If you have everything you need, video chats typically take about 15 minutes.