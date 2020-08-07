3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - At $1,400, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is one of the most expensive smartphones in Consumer Reports ratings. The same goes for Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max at $1,100.

Both models are newer and earn excellent scores in Consumer Reports’ rigorous tests. But do you really have to spend over a thousand dollars for a great phone?

“Absolutely not,” Bree Fowler told 3 On Your Side.

Fowler is a tech expert with Consumer Reports. She says there are several less expensive options out there.

If you buy a refurbished model directly from Apple or Samsung, you might pay a little more but you’ll get a phone that’s just like new.

“While these phones might not have the fanciest cameras or the fastest processors, for a lot of people, they’re still good options,” said Fowler.

She’s talking about phones like the iPhone XR. It’s almost two years old, but at $600, it’s cheaper than ever and packed with features like a sharp screen and very good cameras, making it a Consumer Reports’ Best Buy.

The same goes for the Samsung Galaxy S10 for around $750. It’s been on the market for over a year, and the price is $150 less than when it launched.

“You can also save by shopping a lesser-known brand, like Google or OnePlus, or think about buying a used phone or one that’s refurbished,” Fowler said.

She recommends that before you buy a used phone, make sure you know exactly what you’re getting. For example, will it come with a charger and is the screen scratched?

If you buy a refurbished model directly from Apple or Samsung, you might pay a little more but you'll get a phone that's just like new. It may even have a brand new battery, outer shell, box and accessories. And both companies provide a one.

By the way, if you want more information on how to make your smartphone battery last longer, Consumer Reports recommends a few tips in the links below.

