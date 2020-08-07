3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - At $1,400, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is one of the most expensive smartphones in Consumer Reports ratings. The same goes for Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max at $1,100.

Both models are newer and earn excellent scores in Consumer Reports’ rigorous tests. But do you really have to spend over a thousand dollars for a great phone?

“Absolutely not,” Bree Fowler told 3 On Your Side.

Fowler is a tech expert with Consumer Reports. She says there are several less expensive options out there.

“While these phones might not have the fanciest cameras or the fastest processors, for a lot of people, they’re still good options,” said Fowler.

She’s talking about phones like the iPhone XR. It’s almost two years old, but at $600, it’s cheaper than ever and packed with features like a sharp screen and very good cameras, making it a Consumer Reports’ Best Buy.

The same goes for the Samsung Galaxy S10 for around $750. It’s been on the market for over a year, and the price is $150 less than when it launched.

“You can also save by shopping a lesser-known brand, like Google or OnePlus, or think about buying a used phone or one that’s refurbished,” Fowler said.

She recommends that before you buy a used phone, make sure you know exactly what you’re getting. For example, will it come with a charger and is the screen scratched?

If you buy a refurbished model directly from Apple or Samsung, you might pay a little more but you’ll get a phone that’s just like new. It may even have a brand new battery, outer shell, box and accessories. And both companies provide a one.

How to slash your cellphone bill The first thing you want to look at is your mobile data usage because you might be able to change your plan.

By the way, if you want more information on how to make your smartphone battery last longer, Consumer Reports recommends a few tips in the links below.