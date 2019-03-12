3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Rex Welch enjoys making music by playing his guitar. But lately, a billing fiasco has really struck a sour note with him.
To understand his problem, you have to go all the way back to the summer of 2017 when Welch thought he was having a heart attack.
"It was something I've never experience before in my life,” he told 3 On Your Side when he felt ill two years ago. “I didn't know if I was going to throw up, pass out or what was going to happen to me."
Thinking the worse, Welch went to Mercy Gilbert Medical Center. There, he was evaluated and after having a few tests, he was given good news. He wasn't having a heart attack. He simply had a bad case of acid reflux.
"I said at the time, ‘This is going to be an awful expensive bill just to find out I had acid reflux,'" said Welch.
About a month later, Welch says he got the hospital bill. Incredibly, it was for $43,683. However, his insurance carrier, Health Net, covered most of the bill. In fact, through contractual adjustments and payments, $39,742 of the bill was completely covered.
That left a balance of more than $3,940 for Welch to pay. However, Welch says he wanted to ensure that amount was accurate before mailing off a check.
So, he called Mercy Gilbert Medical Center to see if the $3,940 balance was accurate. According to Welch, he was told not to pay the amount yet because his insurance company was still paying out. Welch says he was told his responsibility might decrease even more.
"They told you to wait because there's going to be more adjustments to the bill?" 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked.
“Exactly,” he replied.
“And to you, your thinking that maybe the bill is going down?" Harper said.
“Well, that's what I was hoping," Welch said, chuckling.
Well, Welch never did get another bill, leading the Gilbert man to believe the amount was resolved and paid.
However, two years later he took a walk down to his mailbox and pulled out a bill from Mercy Gilbert Medical Center for $33,790.81.
“What's your reaction when you see this bill?” Harper asked.
“Well, I about had a heart attack,” he replied. “A real one."
Welch says he tried disputing the bill with the hospital and told them his insurance company had already paid $39,742.
But he says he continued to get the runaround.
So, 3 On Your Side got involved, and we reached out to Mercy Gilbert which is owned by Dignity Health. We also contacted Health Net insurance as well and asked them to investigate.
Both companies say they're reviewing the issue and crunching the numbers to ensure accuracy. They’re expected to get back with Welch regarding a revised bill next week.
Welch says he has confidence 3 On Your Side will make things right.
"I thought of you (Gary Harper) and I thought lawyer. Should I get you (involved)? A lawyer or you? And I thought, well, I'm going to you," Welch said.
"I'm a little cheaper than a lawyer," Harper jokingly said.
“Oh, yeah,” Welch replied.
At this point, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, along with Health Net, continue to investigate the 2-year-old bill.
3 On Your Side promises to air an update when they both figure out why Welch is being pursued for $33,790.81.
