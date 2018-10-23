(3TV/CBS 5) - Several Valley property owners are complaining that they’ve received a civil penalty fee on their property taxes. They claim this fee is invalid and they don’t know why they’re being hit with it.
Lawrence Ek says he's lived in his Glendale home for 23 years and has always paid his property taxes on time. So, when Ek got a notice from the Maricopa County Treasurer's Office saying he was being penalized a total of $291, he was confused and a little angry.
“They said I've been hit with a civil penalty because my house has been classified as a secondary residence.”
A secondary residence, meaning Ek reportedly doesn't live in his Glendale home full-time all year long. But Ek says that's just not true and he doesn't even own another home. As a result, Ek says he shouldn't be penalized for anything and believes it's not a simple mistake.
[HOW TO: Check the classification of your home on the Maricopa County Assessor's website]
“These glitches just don't happen.”
If you look at Ek’s property information online, his Glendale home is listed as his primary residence from 2015 through 2017. Then for this tax year, his home is changed to "non-primary," which is why he's being penalized and charged that fee that’s being attached to his property taxes.
The Maricopa County Treasurer's office claims Ek was mailed two previous notices informing him of the reclassification. However, Ek says he never received any notices.
“I don't like it when someone accuses me of wrongdoing and then tries to strong-arm me for money.”
Ek was told to appeal the issue which he’s done. But he and others wonder how many homeowners are being mistakenly labeled as "non-primary," and paying the penalty through their mortgage company's escrow account.
Barry Shalen is a Valley attorney and says it just seems a bit “fishy.” He says a friend recently received the same "non-primary" residence penalty and that penalty was $343 even though that friend lives in the house year-round. And as far as those warning notices from the Maricopa County Treasurer's Office, Shalen says his friend claims she never received them either. Shalen says he intervened and contacted the Treasurer's Office, and after appealing it, he says it was corrected.
“I think those notices themselves are invalid unless the county can actually prove that the recipient received those alleged prior notices,” says Shalen.
3 On Your Side wanted to speak with County Treasurer Royce Flora about the notices his office is sending out and that many complain they never received.
But we were told, “Treasurer Flora is not interested in talking to the media”.
He didn’t want to talk about why some homes were mistakenly labeled as "non-primary" and are being penalized, but in an email stated, “the Assessor notifies the Treasurer and the Treasurer’s Office does what the Assessor tells us to do.”
The Assessor’s Office did speak with 3 On Your Side over the phone and sent us an email with quite of bit of information on the matter, but basically said this “penalty” is legal.
“In this day and age of computers they can't just look at the address and fill out the form but some people like to make it difficult, so you just give up easily,” says Ek.
Ek says he thinks the whole ordeal is nothing but a clever money generator for the county.
“I can't believe this is just an honest error, something had to have happened.”
From the Maricopa County Assessor's Office:
The civil penalty program is in fact a legal program. It was created by the State of Arizona to make sure that the homeowner rebate where the State of Arizona pays for part of a primary residence’s property taxes only goes to a property where the owner or their family is living in the house. This has actually saved the State of Arizona over $38 million in secondary homes and rental homes being removed from the list of qualified properties.
If someone receives the letters we send out (First Notice of Intent to Reclassify Residential Property, Final Notice of Intent to Reclassify Property and Notice of Reclassification of Property), they should follow the instructions on that and can always feel free to call our office at 602-506-3406 to confirm the validity of the letters. Responding to the letters and following the instructions is the only way to waive a potential civil penalty that will be assessed to collect the homeowner rebate that was previously given to the property.
If someone realizes that they are in legal class 4 but their property should be a primary residence in legal class 3, they can file a Notice of Claim as found on the Clerk of the Board’s website right now.
If someone figures out they were assessed a civil penalty now, then they should file that Notice of Claim so they get the homeowner’s rebate in the future but it won’t affect the civil penalty.
To file a Notice of Claim:
https://www.maricopa.gov/736/Property-Class-Appeal
https://www.maricopa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2072/Taxpayer-Notice-of-Claim-Form-PP-PDF?bidId=
For both responding to our letters and changing the legal class through a Notice of Claim, the resident will require a copy of a state issued ID such as a driver’s license or a voter registration card or a utility bill with the service and billing address matching the address of the property.
Sometimes we’ll have a different mailing address than your home’s address on file. This can happen if you had put a different mailing address on your deed paperwork or affidavit of property value while closing your sale. We encourage residents to check their mailing address on our website, MCAssessor.Maricopa.Gov and use our contact us feature if they need to change their mailing address.
As always, we are here to serve the public and make sure that the values listed for the 1.6 million real property parcels and 100,000+ personal property accounts in Maricopa County are accurate, fair and equitable. If folks have any questions, we encourage them to call our number at 602-506-3406, use our contact us form or let us know on social media (@MCAssessor)
To change your property address: https://mcassessor.maricopa.gov/help/address-change.php
To view your property tax bill: https://treasurer.maricopa.gov/
To look up your property address and classification: https://mcassessor.maricopa.gov/
