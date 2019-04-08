3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - When it comes to his backyard, Derek Porter has big plans.
"We're going to put the pergola here, and it will go out about 22 feet," Porter told 3 On Your Side as he was showing us around his yard.
He already has a pool company that broke ground. But, when it comes to a separate company that he hired to install a large pergola, or lattice cover, over a portion of his yard, well, that project isn't going so well.
The company he hired is called Sun City Awning. After drawing up some simple, handwritten plans, Sun City Awning took $6,000 cash from Porter to start his project. But, that was in early January, and he says Sun City Awning hasn't returned.
“For $6,000 you have nothing to show for your money?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked.
“Nothing to show for it. No pergola, no phone calls, no nothing," Porter replied.
And, he's not alone. Numerous other consumers like Marta LeMoyne tell 3 On Your Side they've paid up front, but Sun City Awning hasn't delivered what was ordered.
"You know, they violated my trust," LeMoyne said.
She gave the Sun City Awning a $5,100 check way back in early December to install a motorized awning on her home. However, she too hasn't received anything for her money and claims the company stopped returning her calls.
“What is going on you think?” Harper asked.
“I think they're closing the business and they're just taking our money and didn't order the supplies," LeMoyne said.
Sun City Awning just paid for a shiny, full-page ad in the April edition of a Valley magazine, so they must be in business, right?
3 On Your Side went to their El Mirage office to find out. But, it was locked with a note on the front that said: "closed for inventory."
Turns out, Brian Beachy not only owns Sun City Awning, but he also owns a Scottsdale company called Awnings By Design, which has been investigated before by 3 On Your Side for similar complaints.
But, just like the El Mirage location, Awnings by Design was locked up. Except, there was a sign saying the business is available by appointment only. Regardless, while we were here, we found more customers who paid money and didn't get what they ordered.
"When you make phone calls to the company, what do they tell you?" Harper asked one customer who found the business door locked.
"Well, right now you just get a voice message," she told us.
Beachy and company representatives never did reply to 3 On Your Side's numerous inquiries.
However, our emails and visits did something because Porter says Beachy immediately wrote him a check for $6,000. Porter says it only happened because of 3 On Your Side.
“I had your back on this one, didn't I?” Harper asked
“110%," Porter said.
“I’m glad we were able to get your money back,” Harper said.
“I am too," Porter said smiling.
As for LeMoyne, she says she's still waiting to get her money back from Beachy and Sun City Awning and says she won't be going away quietly.
"I'm not going to let these people get away with it. I'm a bulldog and I'm going to keep going after them," LeMoyne said.
Numerous homeowners say they have filed formal complaints with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors regarding their dissatisfaction with Sun City Awning along with Awnings By Design.
3 On Your Side will let you know what happens in a follow-up report.
Whoever is dumb enough to give someone/anyone,$5-6000.,up front for nothing,deserves to get just that in return...nada
