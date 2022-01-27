PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As you probably already know, the housing market is nuts with prices up and inventory down. You may have to get creative when it comes to making an acceptable offer. Looking for a new home for herself, Consumer Reports investigative reporter Lisa Gill set her sights on a small house with a few acres near Austin, Texas. Trying to close the deal as soon as possible, Gill made what she thought was a creative offer.
"The sellers had two aging donkeys on the property, so to sweeten the deal, I told them I would keep them," she said. That's right – Gill offered to care for the donkeys if she got the house. But Gill now admits she didn't fully know how much money or time caring for farm animals would take, and what's worse, she also turned a blind eye to other problems on the property.
"The septic system and the well were in poor condition, as well as other problems on the property. So, I could have been on the hook for about $55,000 in repairs and taking care of the donkeys," said Gill.
The deal eventually fell through. But Gill isn't alone in trying to go above and beyond to seal the deal. According to a recent survey, since the pandemic began, 28% of home buyers made offers over the asking price, while 26% agreed to purchase homes "as is." "Many people are buying homes without requiring sellers to make fixes. And many are bidding on multiple homes at the same time, hoping to land just one," said Gill.
1 of 26
5 perfect homes of your dreams on sale under $500K in the Phoenix area
Looking for your dream home? Check out five great options from Opendoor, all under $500,000. Opendoor provides Phoenix residents with simple, certain and fast ways to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more.
Located in Phoenix, this spacious home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,352 square feet. The kitchen cabinets pop with fun, bright blue finishes that contrast with the quartz countertops. The living room has sleek, wooden floors, and the bathrooms have updated gray tile.
Located in Phoenix, this spacious home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,352 square feet. The kitchen cabinets pop with fun, bright blue finishes that contrast with the quartz countertops. The living room has sleek, wooden floors, and the bathrooms have updated gray tile.
Located in Phoenix, this spacious home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,352 square feet. The kitchen cabinets pop with fun, bright blue finishes that contrast with the quartz countertops. The living room has sleek, wooden floors, and the bathrooms have updated gray tile.
Located in Phoenix, this spacious home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,352 square feet. The kitchen cabinets pop with fun, bright blue finishes that contrast with the quartz countertops. The living room has sleek, wooden floors, and the bathrooms have updated gray tile.
Located in Phoenix, this spacious home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,352 square feet. The kitchen cabinets pop with fun, bright blue finishes that contrast with the quartz countertops. The living room has sleek, wooden floors, and the bathrooms have updated gray tile.
This charming home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,571 square feet. The kitchen has ample counter space, and the dining area has a corner perfect for a cozy breakfast nook. Enjoy large bedrooms with natural light and multiple walk-in closets. For the golf-enthusiasts, the backyard has an ideal spot for a putting green!
This charming home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,571 square feet. The kitchen has ample counter space, and the dining area has a corner perfect for a cozy breakfast nook. Enjoy large bedrooms with natural light and multiple walk-in closets. For the golf-enthusiasts, the backyard has an ideal spot for a putting green!
This charming home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,571 square feet. The kitchen has ample counter space, and the dining area has a corner perfect for a cozy breakfast nook. Enjoy large bedrooms with natural light and multiple walk-in closets. For the golf-enthusiasts, the backyard has an ideal spot for a putting green!
This charming home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,571 square feet. The kitchen has ample counter space, and the dining area has a corner perfect for a cozy breakfast nook. Enjoy large bedrooms with natural light and multiple walk-in closets. For the golf-enthusiasts, the backyard has an ideal spot for a putting green!
This charming home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,571 square feet. The kitchen has ample counter space, and the dining area has a corner perfect for a cozy breakfast nook. Enjoy large bedrooms with natural light and multiple walk-in closets. For the golf-enthusiasts, the backyard has an ideal spot for a putting green!
Located in Phoenix, this 1,737 square foot home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen offers large, granite counters, with a built-in island and bar seating. The master bedroom has a private entrance into the landscaped backyard, where there’s an in-ground pool and patio space for relaxing.
Located in Phoenix, this 1,737 square foot home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen offers large, granite counters, with a built-in island and bar seating. The master bedroom has a private entrance into the landscaped backyard, where there’s an in-ground pool and patio space for relaxing.
Located in Phoenix, this 1,737 square foot home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen offers large, granite counters, with a built-in island and bar seating. The master bedroom has a private entrance into the landscaped backyard, where there’s an in-ground pool and patio space for relaxing.
Located in Phoenix, this 1,737 square foot home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen offers large, granite counters, with a built-in island and bar seating. The master bedroom has a private entrance into the landscaped backyard, where there’s an in-ground pool and patio space for relaxing.
Located in Phoenix, this 1,737 square foot home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen offers large, granite counters, with a built-in island and bar seating. The master bedroom has a private entrance into the landscaped backyard, where there’s an in-ground pool and patio space for relaxing.
This beautiful Phoenix home provides 1,863 square feet, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The kitchen and living spaces flow with an open floor plan, great for family time or entertaining. Enjoy the Arizona sun while splashing around the pool or lounging under the palm trees.
This beautiful Phoenix home provides 1,863 square feet, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The kitchen and living spaces flow with an open floor plan, great for family time or entertaining. Enjoy the Arizona sun while splashing around the pool or lounging under the palm trees.
This beautiful Phoenix home provides 1,863 square feet, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The kitchen and living spaces flow with an open floor plan, great for family time or entertaining. Enjoy the Arizona sun while splashing around the pool or lounging under the palm trees.
This beautiful Phoenix home provides 1,863 square feet, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The kitchen and living spaces flow with an open floor plan, great for family time or entertaining. Enjoy the Arizona sun while splashing around the pool or lounging under the palm trees.
This beautiful Phoenix home provides 1,863 square feet, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The kitchen and living spaces flow with an open floor plan, great for family time or entertaining. Enjoy the Arizona sun while splashing around the pool or lounging under the palm trees.
This welcoming home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,258 square feet. The kitchen and main living room boast wooden finishings and stunning overhead beams. The bedrooms are spacious and there are additional areas that could serve as a home gym or office. Cozy up by the large, stone fireplace, or retreat to your gorgeous backyard and pool after a long day.
This welcoming home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,258 square feet. The kitchen and main living room boast wooden finishings and stunning overhead beams. The bedrooms are spacious and there are additional areas that could serve as a home gym or office. Cozy up by the large, stone fireplace, or retreat to your gorgeous backyard and pool after a long day.
This welcoming home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,258 square feet. The kitchen and main living room boast wooden finishings and stunning overhead beams. The bedrooms are spacious and there are additional areas that could serve as a home gym or office. Cozy up by the large, stone fireplace, or retreat to your gorgeous backyard and pool after a long day.
This welcoming home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,258 square feet. The kitchen and main living room boast wooden finishings and stunning overhead beams. The bedrooms are spacious and there are additional areas that could serve as a home gym or office. Cozy up by the large, stone fireplace, or retreat to your gorgeous backyard and pool after a long day.
This welcoming home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,258 square feet. The kitchen and main living room boast wooden finishings and stunning overhead beams. The bedrooms are spacious and there are additional areas that could serve as a home gym or office. Cozy up by the large, stone fireplace, or retreat to your gorgeous backyard and pool after a long day.
5 perfect homes of your dreams on sale under $500K in the Phoenix area
Looking for your dream home? Check out five great options from Opendoor, all under $500,000. Opendoor provides Phoenix residents with simple, certain and fast ways to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more.
1 of 26
5 perfect homes of your dreams on sale under $500K in the Phoenix area
Looking for your dream home? Check out five great options from Opendoor, all under $500,000. Opendoor provides Phoenix residents with simple, certain and fast ways to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more.
Located in Phoenix, this spacious home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,352 square feet. The kitchen cabinets pop with fun, bright blue finishes that contrast with the quartz countertops. The living room has sleek, wooden floors, and the bathrooms have updated gray tile.
Located in Phoenix, this spacious home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,352 square feet. The kitchen cabinets pop with fun, bright blue finishes that contrast with the quartz countertops. The living room has sleek, wooden floors, and the bathrooms have updated gray tile.
Located in Phoenix, this spacious home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,352 square feet. The kitchen cabinets pop with fun, bright blue finishes that contrast with the quartz countertops. The living room has sleek, wooden floors, and the bathrooms have updated gray tile.
Located in Phoenix, this spacious home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,352 square feet. The kitchen cabinets pop with fun, bright blue finishes that contrast with the quartz countertops. The living room has sleek, wooden floors, and the bathrooms have updated gray tile.
Located in Phoenix, this spacious home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,352 square feet. The kitchen cabinets pop with fun, bright blue finishes that contrast with the quartz countertops. The living room has sleek, wooden floors, and the bathrooms have updated gray tile.
This charming home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,571 square feet. The kitchen has ample counter space, and the dining area has a corner perfect for a cozy breakfast nook. Enjoy large bedrooms with natural light and multiple walk-in closets. For the golf-enthusiasts, the backyard has an ideal spot for a putting green!
This charming home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,571 square feet. The kitchen has ample counter space, and the dining area has a corner perfect for a cozy breakfast nook. Enjoy large bedrooms with natural light and multiple walk-in closets. For the golf-enthusiasts, the backyard has an ideal spot for a putting green!
This charming home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,571 square feet. The kitchen has ample counter space, and the dining area has a corner perfect for a cozy breakfast nook. Enjoy large bedrooms with natural light and multiple walk-in closets. For the golf-enthusiasts, the backyard has an ideal spot for a putting green!
This charming home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,571 square feet. The kitchen has ample counter space, and the dining area has a corner perfect for a cozy breakfast nook. Enjoy large bedrooms with natural light and multiple walk-in closets. For the golf-enthusiasts, the backyard has an ideal spot for a putting green!
This charming home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,571 square feet. The kitchen has ample counter space, and the dining area has a corner perfect for a cozy breakfast nook. Enjoy large bedrooms with natural light and multiple walk-in closets. For the golf-enthusiasts, the backyard has an ideal spot for a putting green!
Located in Phoenix, this 1,737 square foot home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen offers large, granite counters, with a built-in island and bar seating. The master bedroom has a private entrance into the landscaped backyard, where there’s an in-ground pool and patio space for relaxing.
Located in Phoenix, this 1,737 square foot home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen offers large, granite counters, with a built-in island and bar seating. The master bedroom has a private entrance into the landscaped backyard, where there’s an in-ground pool and patio space for relaxing.
Located in Phoenix, this 1,737 square foot home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen offers large, granite counters, with a built-in island and bar seating. The master bedroom has a private entrance into the landscaped backyard, where there’s an in-ground pool and patio space for relaxing.
Located in Phoenix, this 1,737 square foot home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen offers large, granite counters, with a built-in island and bar seating. The master bedroom has a private entrance into the landscaped backyard, where there’s an in-ground pool and patio space for relaxing.
Located in Phoenix, this 1,737 square foot home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen offers large, granite counters, with a built-in island and bar seating. The master bedroom has a private entrance into the landscaped backyard, where there’s an in-ground pool and patio space for relaxing.
This beautiful Phoenix home provides 1,863 square feet, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The kitchen and living spaces flow with an open floor plan, great for family time or entertaining. Enjoy the Arizona sun while splashing around the pool or lounging under the palm trees.
This beautiful Phoenix home provides 1,863 square feet, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The kitchen and living spaces flow with an open floor plan, great for family time or entertaining. Enjoy the Arizona sun while splashing around the pool or lounging under the palm trees.
This beautiful Phoenix home provides 1,863 square feet, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The kitchen and living spaces flow with an open floor plan, great for family time or entertaining. Enjoy the Arizona sun while splashing around the pool or lounging under the palm trees.
This beautiful Phoenix home provides 1,863 square feet, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The kitchen and living spaces flow with an open floor plan, great for family time or entertaining. Enjoy the Arizona sun while splashing around the pool or lounging under the palm trees.
This beautiful Phoenix home provides 1,863 square feet, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The kitchen and living spaces flow with an open floor plan, great for family time or entertaining. Enjoy the Arizona sun while splashing around the pool or lounging under the palm trees.
This welcoming home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,258 square feet. The kitchen and main living room boast wooden finishings and stunning overhead beams. The bedrooms are spacious and there are additional areas that could serve as a home gym or office. Cozy up by the large, stone fireplace, or retreat to your gorgeous backyard and pool after a long day.
This welcoming home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,258 square feet. The kitchen and main living room boast wooden finishings and stunning overhead beams. The bedrooms are spacious and there are additional areas that could serve as a home gym or office. Cozy up by the large, stone fireplace, or retreat to your gorgeous backyard and pool after a long day.
This welcoming home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,258 square feet. The kitchen and main living room boast wooden finishings and stunning overhead beams. The bedrooms are spacious and there are additional areas that could serve as a home gym or office. Cozy up by the large, stone fireplace, or retreat to your gorgeous backyard and pool after a long day.
This welcoming home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,258 square feet. The kitchen and main living room boast wooden finishings and stunning overhead beams. The bedrooms are spacious and there are additional areas that could serve as a home gym or office. Cozy up by the large, stone fireplace, or retreat to your gorgeous backyard and pool after a long day.
This welcoming home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,258 square feet. The kitchen and main living room boast wooden finishings and stunning overhead beams. The bedrooms are spacious and there are additional areas that could serve as a home gym or office. Cozy up by the large, stone fireplace, or retreat to your gorgeous backyard and pool after a long day.
(Source: Opendoor)
If you can't afford to go above the asking price, there are ways to make your offer stand out. One way is to get "up-front underwriting" from your mortgage lender. This takes the standard mortgage pre-approval a step further. Underwriting gets all your financial information vetted in advance and a firm pledge for a loan of a fixed amount, saving you weeks of back and forth paperwork.
There are also ways to sweeten your offer without actually raising your offer – Let the sellers stay in the home for a set time after closing - potentially for free, or let the sellers keep a portion of the money in escrow if the deal falls through. And if you really want to swing for the fences, consider a home that may not be on the market. "If you see a home you like, but it isn't for sale, ask your agent to contact the owner and make an offer - hey, you never know," Gill said. And remember, it's only a house– be patient and keep the transaction in perspective to keep yourself grounded.