PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As you probably already know, the housing market is nuts with prices up and inventory down. You may have to get creative when it comes to making an acceptable offer. Looking for a new home for herself, Consumer Reports investigative reporter Lisa Gill set her sights on a small house with a few acres near Austin, Texas. Trying to close the deal as soon as possible, Gill made what she thought was a creative offer.

Buying a house

If you can't afford to go above the asking price, there are ways to make your offer stand out

"The sellers had two aging donkeys on the property, so to sweeten the deal, I told them I would keep them," she said. That's right – Gill offered to care for the donkeys if she got the house. But Gill now admits she didn't fully know how much money or time caring for farm animals would take, and what's worse, she also turned a blind eye to other problems on the property.

"The septic system and the well were in poor condition, as well as other problems on the property. So, I could have been on the hook for about $55,000 in repairs and taking care of the donkeys," said Gill.

The deal eventually fell through. But Gill isn't alone in trying to go above and beyond to seal the deal. According to a recent survey, since the pandemic began, 28% of home buyers made offers over the asking price, while 26% agreed to purchase homes "as is." "Many people are buying homes without requiring sellers to make fixes. And many are bidding on multiple homes at the same time, hoping to land just one," said Gill.

If you can't afford to go above the asking price, there are ways to make your offer stand out. One way is to get "up-front underwriting" from your mortgage lender. This takes the standard mortgage pre-approval a step further. Underwriting gets all your financial information vetted in advance and a firm pledge for a loan of a fixed amount, saving you weeks of back and forth paperwork.

There are also ways to sweeten your offer without actually raising your offer – Let the sellers stay in the home for a set time after closing - potentially for free, or let the sellers keep a portion of the money in escrow if the deal falls through. And if you really want to swing for the fences, consider a home that may not be on the market. "If you see a home you like, but it isn't for sale, ask your agent to contact the owner and make an offer - hey, you never know," Gill said. And remember, it's only a house– be patient and keep the transaction in perspective to keep yourself grounded.

