3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - Super-low mortgage rates are bringing some apartment renters into the housing market.
So, if you're shopping for your first home, here are some tips to help make the process go smoother.
Get your mortgage preapproved. That's the first thing recommended by real estate pros. That preapproval will help you zero in on the price range for a house you can afford. And, it tells sellers that you're serious and ready to buy.
And, even though you can act quickly with the preapproval, be prepared for a process to take a while.
You may find your dream house, but your offer may not be accepted.
And, brace yourself for the closing process. It can be both costly and longer than you'd like.
Be prepared for all the costs that go with the closing. Costs like fees, insurance and other expenses really add up.
You'll want to budget as much as 5% of the overall cost of the home to cover all your closing costs.