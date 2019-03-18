PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- From facial recognition software at airports and on phones, to voice recognition on smart home devices, biometrics have become part of a consumer’s everyday life.
As far as payment options go, biometric technology is used for services like Apple Pay and Android Pay.
Now, Visa and Mastercard are adding biometric sensors directly to credit and debit cards.
The prototype cards feature embedded fingerprint sensors that capture and match the cardholder’s print to a digital image stored on the card, so there is no need for a signature or pin.
If the fingerprint cannot be verified, the cardholder still has the option to insert or swipe the card, and then authenticate with a signature or pin.
Unlike digital wallets stories on smartphones, customers using biometric cards must get their fingerprints registered at a bank or physical kiosk.
