PHOENIX (3 ON YOUR SIDE) -- Fall is approaching, and that means lawn care equipment is usually deeply discounted during September.
According to Consumer Reports, lawn mowers and leaf blowers almost always go on sale during this time of year.
[WATCH: What is discounted right now?]
Try to look for gas-powered push mowers with the same size front and rear wheels because they're easier to maneuver.
If you need kitchen appliances, September is your month
For example, Consumer Reports says dishwashers are always discounted around this time.
Oven ranges also make the list.
Other appliances to consider buying this month are washing machines and dryers.
September is also a good month to consider buying an air purifier.
You can get a good one for around $50.
And finally, upgrading to a new gas grill this month is a good idea. The weather will be cooling down, and they usually go on sale.