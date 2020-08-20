PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Hasbro Inc. is recalling more than 50,000 Super Soaker water blasters after lead was discovered in the toy.
The recall includes the Super Soaker XP 20 and Super Soaker XP 30, which were sold at Target from March 2020 through July 2020. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, high levels of lead were detected in the ink in the products’ decorative stickers on the water tank. If ingested, lead is toxic and can lead to a variety of health issues, according to the CDC.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled Super Soakers away from children and contact Hasbro Inc. for a refund.
The company can be reached at 888-664-3323 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on Fridays. You can also send an email to: at SuperSoakerRecall@Hasbro.com.
For more information on the recall, click HERE.