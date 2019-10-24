PHOENIX (3OYS)-- A few years back, 3 On Your Side wanted to know just how dirty Halloween masks are on the racks of retail stores across the Valley. What we found was pretty surprising as well as disturbing.
Since Halloween is next week, we thought this was a good time to revisit that investigation.
“Screaming."
Halloween, it conjures up all kinds of scary fun.
Americans will spend nearly $7 billion on Halloween costumes and masks, but it's the tiny little monsters living on those masks that's enough to make anyone scream.
"In terms of gross it's definitely kind of digesting looking at this data."
Dr. Stan Kikkert heads up the bio-technology program at mesa community college. Even he was alarmed to see the results of our 3 On Your Side undercover investigation.
We started by going to four popular Halloween retailers where we found people taking turns trying on rubber masks. But with so many people touching, breathing and sweating underneath these masks. We wondered how clean are they?
So, we purchased nearly a dozen masks and brought them back to our studio where the 3 On Your Side team swabbed the nose and mouth areas of each mask.
We then took our samples to Dr. Kikkert where he placed them in an incubator and waited to see just how much, if any bacteria could be found. The results?
"I was quite surprised at the number of bacteria, the diversity of the bacteria and the number of bacteria that you guys found on these different plates."
Turns out every mask was full of living bacteria and germs. In fact, the devil mask was the worst because it contained the most bacteria, presumably because it was tried on the most.
But even this kid's power ranger mask was filthy and had microscopic creepy crawlers like mold and fungi.
"One person after another after another wearing this probably adds to this and allows for the bacteria to actually cultivate so that might be part of the reason why we see such robust results."
The bacteria not only looks gross, it smells gross too emitting somewhat of a sour, pungent odor. And remember, this is the stuff people are putting on their faces over and over.
"The main danger is probably the potential, the potential of acquiring a skin infection from an organism like staphylococcus”
Kikkert says there's one way to kill the germs ,soak the masks in rubbing alcohol.
"After seeing a mask like this I might be more inclined to just get something that kind of covered my eyes and maybe left my mucus membranes kind of free."