3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) -- Nicholas Gashwytewa is entering his senior year at Glendale Community College.
"I am studying communications," he said.
To save money, Nicholas lives with his mom Kathy.
But he knew he needed a job. So, this college student went online looking for work and even posted his resume.
But by doing so, Nicholas, along with his mom, were scammed out of thousands of dollars.
"That left us in the negative of $7,319 on the second," Nicolas' mom, Kathy, said.
The scammer, posing as an employer, hired Nicholas to write financial reports and do electronic cash transfers for the so-called "company."
To get started, his mom says Nicholas was asked to provide his banking information, where he would receive cash using a digital payment service called Zelle.
"They told him that they were going to "Zelle" money to his bank account, and that he was to take the money out -- portion of it -- most of it out, turn it into bitcoin, and give it to them," said Kathy.
On two separate occasions, the scammer deposited more than $3,000 into Nicholas' Chase Bank account. And then another $5,000.
"It totaled $8,125," Kathy said.
Nicholas was then persuaded to download another phone App and told to convert the money into bitcoins.
"I kind of got skeptical after that second transaction," Nicolas said.
Turns out, the cash deposits into Nicholas' bank account, which he shares with his mom, were not authentic. By the time they realized it, all the money that was converted to bitcoins and forwarded to the scammer was gone forever.
Kathy and her son are now on the hook for around $8,000 that was forwarded.
"The money they took from me was my grocery money and bill money," Kathy said.
In a statement, Zelle tells 3 On Your Side:
We take reported incidences of fraud seriously and encourage consumers to report suspected cases to their bank or credit union.
Nicholas says it's a tough lesson.
"I was down all the time, but then when I started affecting my family just the guilt was just too much. I just couldn't really handle it too well and everything. But I'm trying to, you know, I'm trying to stay positive -- travel to the future. I'm trying to finish without school right now. I'm trying to hang on."
If you are ever asked to deposit money and then forward money somewhere else, it's almost always a scam.
Below is the statement from Zelle sent to 3 On Your Side:
Due to security and privacy, we cannot comment on specific customer cases relating to our Financial Institution partners. We take reported incidences of fraud seriously and encourage consumers to report suspected cases to their bank or credit union. Together with our financial institution partners, we will investigate reported cases to help prevent future fraudulent activity. – Early Warning Services, the network operator of Zelle®
Chase Bank also sent a statement to 3 On Your Side. See below:
Unfortunately, this customer was scammed. He gave the scamster his information to receive the payments, and then quickly withdrew the bulk of the payments in cash. When we realized the incoming payments had come from a compromised account, we retrieved it from this customer and his account’s co-owner. We urge customers to know who they are dealing with and to walk away from deals that sound too good to be true.
