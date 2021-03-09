PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - In 2020, Americans paid off a record $83 billion in credit card debt, and a new report reveals two Arizona communities landed on the top 25 list for debt pay-down.
According to WalletHub 2021 Credit Card Debt Study: Trends & Insights (wallethub.com), it’s just the second time in the past 35 years that Americans ended the year owing less on credit cards than started with at the beginning of the year.
"This is a big deal," said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst for WalletHub. "In 2020, we saw the largest consumer paydown ever."
But there's still a long way to go. At the end of 2020, the average household credit card debt was $8,089, which adds up to almost $1 trillion.
Households in Gilbert, AZ nearly double the national average credit card debt, but consumers there also paid off more debt than most, ranking 21st on WalletHub's list for debt pay-down. Peoria was close behind at 23rd.
"A lot of the cities on the top 25 are either one of two things," Gonzalez said. "They are more of a lower income community where we see that the credit card debt is on the lower side, but that being said, the payoff was still a larger chunk of that debt, or we see it on more affluent side, higher income communities like Gilbert that have higher credit card debts to begin with but are able to sustain them with higher incomes and still had a pretty good chunk paid off this year."
According to the a WalletHub survey, 2021's Credit Cards: Get Approved for a Credit Card Today (wallethub.com) about 35% of Americans said the COVID-19 pandemic kept them from getting into serious credit card debt. Federal stimulus money also played a role in the debt pay-down, but the trend may not continue.
"When we asked people, about 1 in 10 Americans said that as soon as the economy fully reopens again, they plan on going on a shopping spree, so unfortunately I don't see this momentum lasting for long, but it was certainly a saving grace in 2020," Gonzalez said.
Richard Rosen, a professor at the University of Arizona who focuses on personal and family financial planning, says he also believes some people will begin racking up debt again, but is encouraged by the progress.
"It's significantly down. That's a real positive thing, but time will tell," Rosen said. "After a year, what I'm hoping - and it's not going to be for everybody - but there will be a fair number of people who realize, 'I didn't actually need to spend that money and I used it to pay down my credit card. Maybe if i can stick with this, I can pay it down a little further so when an expense does pop up, I can pay for it.'"
Rosen used to recommend an emergency fund that could cover three to six months of expenses. He says that may still work for people who have stable employment, but he believes post-pandemic, gig workers should have more than six months of expenses saved.
"I cant tell people enough you need that emergency fund," Rosen said. "If the last 12 months didn't prove it to you, I don't know what it's going to take."