3 ON YOUR SIDE (3TV) - For Peter Garcia Jr., there's nothing like family. And his dad, he says, was the patriarch.
“It's not that I have to remember my father, Dad because I'll never forget him. It's just knowing the good times,” a tearful Garcia told 3 On Your Side. “He was always there. He taught us all we know. We're all athletes. We all played sports.”
But, unfortunately, back in 2017 Garcia’s father died. And since his death, he says he's been fighting an ongoing uphill battle with Bank of America.
"It's just been a constant thing for the last two years," said Garcia.
The problem centers around $24,000 sitting in a retirement account set up by his late dad. Garcia says although his mother is the primary beneficiary and he and his brothers are all secondary beneficiaries, Bank of America won't release the funds to any of them.
Garcia tells 3 On Your Side he realized he was going to have problems when he initially went to the bank.
“They couldn't find my dad's account,” a frustrated Garcia said.
“So, the account was missing at first?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked.
"Yeah, it took four meetings with four different individuals (to find it)," said Garcia.
Garcia says his dad's account was finally found. However, for the past two years, he and his family have been fighting to get their money even though they have provided supporting documentation over and over that they are the beneficiaries.
“They sure like to take your money but they don't like to give it back,” Harper inquired “It's kind of challenging, isn’t it?”
"Yes, sir!” Garcia replied chuckling.
Finally, Garcia says during another heated phone discussion with Bank of America, his wife told him to contact 3 On Your Side.
"I was on the phone with Bank of America and I was getting frustrated and she came in. She said, ‘You got to quit going through that. Just call up Gary Harper and 3 On Your Side,’" he said.
We asked Bank of America officials to look into the issue for us. We also sent them the death certificate and other supporting documentation. It’s something Garcia says he's done many times before. However, he says there was always an excuse as to why they would not release the money.
After 3 On Your Side’s inquiry, Bank of America finally released the $24,000 to Garcia and other family members listed as legal beneficiaries.
Garcia says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.
"So, two years of bickering back and forth. And, just two weeks with Gary Harper and 3 On Your Side. We are just so pleased," Garcia said.
There's still no word from Bank of America on why this issue has dragged on for two years. Regardless, the family has their money and they say they need it. Garcia’s mom is in an assisted living facility and the family says they need the money to pay her monthly bills.
Thank you Gary Harper for the much needed help . B of A is very good at doing this kind of thing.
