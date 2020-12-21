PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Drivers with dangerous airbags in their vehicles are beginning to receive incentives to get the recalled parts replaced, 3 On Your Side has learned.
In October, Arizona reached a $5 million settlement with Honda over defective Takata airbags. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich claims that the carmaker concealed known safety issues with Takata airbags in some of its vehicles for years.
Now, gift cards worth $50 to $150 are being sent to consumers who have recalled Takata airbags in their Honda and Acura vehicles as a financial incentive to encourage recall repairs.
"We believe there are approximately 40,000 people in Arizona that still have these faulty airbags in their late model Hondas," Brnovich said. "As you know, people in Arizona have died from these faulty airbags, so we want people to go in and these airbags replaced."
The first round of 15,000 gift cards was mailed in mid-December to eligible consumers who have Honda or Acura vehicles with Takata Alpha inflators. Alpha inflators were installed in certain older Honda and Acura vehicles, and pose an increased risk of injury and death, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The remaining gift cards will be sent in February to vehicle owners with non-Alpha inflators.
The cards cannot be activated until recalled airbags are replaced. Brnovich says the goal of the unique settlement is to get dangerous airbags off the road. Even if a gift card has not arrived in the mail, consumers with an open airbag recall should get it repaired as soon as possible.
"We want to make clear that you can go in right now to a Honda dealership and get the airbags replaced and still be eligible for those gift cards," Brnovich said.
About 15,000 Honda owners also received restitution checks, totaling $1.65 million, from the same settlement. The checks were sent in November.
Under the terms of the settlement, Honda did not acknowledge any wrong-doing.
"The now-bankrupt airbag inflator supplier, Takata, pleaded guilty in 2017 to federal criminal fraud charges for deceiving Honda and other automakers about the safety of its airbags," the company said in a statement emailed to 3 On Your Side.
Honda has replaced more than 16 million defective Takata airbag inflators in its vehicles and made more than 294 million attempts to contact vehicle owners, according to the company.