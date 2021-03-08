PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, fraud is still running rampant through Arizona’s unemployment system. It’s affecting taxpayers who are footing the bill, Arizonans who are stuck waiting on legitimate claims, and business owners who’ve found themselves fending off false claims.
Throughout the pandemic, Andrew McColley stayed busy. He owns his own locksmith business, and doesn’t have any employees.
"During COVID, it kept me afloat," he said.
So when McColley received a letter from the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES), he was concerned.
"It was my name and my social security number on there claiming unemployment against myself," McColley told 3 On Your Side. "Then it talks about what to fill out, but it doesn’t give you the option of fraud against yourself against your business."
For months, fraudsters have targeted overwhelmed unemployment systems across the country. John Gorman had received unemployment for months until he got locked out of his account.
"It wouldn't let us file," Gorman said. "They said there’s been a hack, and when we would give our address, they would say that doesn’t meet."
Gorman tried to get his account back, but DES told him there was a backlog of cases ahead of his.
"I said, 'how long does this take?'" Gorman recalled. "They said, 'Well, they’re working on September 2020,' and I went, 'No way! We've got to have something faster than that!'"
According to Brett Bezio, a spokesperson for DES, the agency’s Office of Inspector General has received 95,000 fraud reports over the past year, averaging approximately 8,600 per month compared to 800 a month prior to the pandemic.
"The DES Office of the Inspector General (OIG) caseload contains numerous types of allegations relating to potential fraud, including reports from employers that are receiving a high number of notices from the Unemployment Insurance program," Bezio said in an email to 3 On Your Side. "Other types of reports include allegations from Arizonans who received unemployed benefits while employed, fraud schemes using fictitious employers, and a variety of identity theft schemes involving different programs."
OIG hired staff and a private call center vendor to deal with the increase in fraud reports, Bezio added.
"They say they’re getting this under control, but it doesn’t feel like it’s under control," McColley said.
Bezio did not say how old the oldest open case is, but did acknowledge it often takes months to work through fraud investigations.
"We continue to balance fraud prevention with access to services for eligible individuals," Bezio said. "OIG triages all cases and prioritizes them based upon a number of factors, such as those with a victim in need of immediate assistance."
Gorman says he's one of them. He isn't able to return to his job as a shuttle driver until the pandemic has subsided.
"You've got people four feet away from you and they won’t wear a mask," Gorman said. "My wife is on oxygen and if she gets it, she dies."